Prime Video has begun releasing holiday movies that are available with your Prime membership. The titles include a little something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a few rom-coms, something for the kids, or a holiday classic.

Check out the list below to plan your holiday binge-watching on Prime Video and Freevee.

Holiday rom-coms

Hotel for the Holidays

Streaming December 2 on Freevee

*Available for free with ads, no Prime membership needed

Georgia (Madelaine Petsch) is the manager of New York's most charming hotel, the Hotel Fontaine. She navigates romantic entanglements as she is caught between the hotel chef (Mena Massoud) and a charming prince staying at the hotel over the holidays. In the days leading up to Christmas, the hotel's staff and eclectic guests find love, friendship, and inspiration.

Something from Tiffany’s

Streaming December 9

Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle, and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough, but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Sampson, Shay Mitchell) are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love—like life—is full of surprises, in the holiday romance Something from Tiffany’s.

About Fate

Streaming December 16

This romantic comedy is a tale of two strangers who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other's path one stormy New Year's Eve, and comedy and chaos ensue.

The classics

It’s a Wonderful Life

Streaming now

In this holiday classic, an angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he never existed.

For the kids

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Streaming now

We all know the song. Now it’s a movie for the kiddos. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You is an animated tale about little Mariah’s Christmas wish for a puppy.

Comedies

Last Holiday

Streaming now

Queen Latifah stars in Last Holiday as a woman who spends her substantial life savings on a whirlwind European vacation when she learns she has only weeks to live.

The Night Before

Streaming December 16 on Freevee

*Available for free with ads, no Prime membership needed

With Seth Rogen in the lead and Tracy Morgan as the narrator, it’s safe to bet you’ll get some laughs out of The Night Before, a holiday-themed comedy that follows three lifelong friends partying in New York on Christmas Eve.

