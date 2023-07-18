11 series and movies on Prime Video that sports fans won’t want to miss

A great movie is like a ballgame—there’s the dramatic roller coaster ride as your team struggles for victory, and you can feel like you’re right there with the players as they overcome adversity. Or, in some cases, as they tragically fail to rise to the occasion. And then there are sports movies, which are, if you’ll excuse the expression, in a league of their own.



Prime has all your streaming and entertainment needs in a single membership. Here are 11 of the best series and movies you can stream on Prime Video right now that all the sports fans out there won’t want to miss: