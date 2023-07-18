11 series and movies on Prime Video that sports fans won’t want to miss

From classic films to contemporary documentaries, Prime Video has some exciting sports-themed titles that are sure to entertain.
A great movie is like a ballgame—there’s the dramatic roller coaster ride as your team struggles for victory, and you can feel like you’re right there with the players as they overcome adversity. Or, in some cases, as they tragically fail to rise to the occasion. And then there are sports movies, which are, if you’ll excuse the expression, in a league of their own.
Prime has all your streaming and entertainment needs in a single membership. Here are 11 of the best series and movies you can stream on Prime Video right now that all the sports fans out there won’t want to miss:
‘A League of Their Own’A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.
‘AIR’From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the game-changing partnership between a then undiscovered Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and culture with the Air Jordan brand.
‘All or Nothing’A sports documentary unlike any other, All or Nothing goes behind the scenes and lets fans see how an entire NFL season plays out, start to finish, with a single team over the span of eight episodes. Season One focuses on the Arizona Cardinals’ 2015 season, while subsequent seasons dig in with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, the 2017 Dallas Cowboys, the 2018 Carolina Panthers, and ending with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.
‘Coach Prime’Deion Sanders spent nine seasons as an outfielder in the MLB and 14 seasons on the gridiron; he is the only athlete to ever play in both a World Series and a Super Bowl. Sanders went on to become the head coach of the Jackson State University (JSU) Tigers, and Coach Prime is a documentary about his third year at JSU. The series covers Sanders both on and off the field, including gameplay and injuries, recruiting, and the infamous water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.
‘Good Rivals’This three-episode documentary explores the rivalry between the U.S. and Mexican men’s national soccer teams. Fans will see the game through the eyes of players like Landon Donovan and Rafael Márquez while contrasting America’s 24-game losing streak to Mexico with its upset victory over Mexico at the 2002 World Cup.
‘Redefined: J.R. Smith’Redefined: J.R. Smith is a surprisingly deep and emotionally sharp four-episode documentary that follows the two-time NBA champ as he takes his athletic career in a whole new direction to college at North Carolina A&T State University, where he’s working on a degree and joining the school’s golf team.
‘Reggie’This documentary chronicles the legacy and career of baseball legend and activist Reggie Jackson. It has been described as the definitive account of the New York icon, and paints a picture of the man as he pioneered free agency in baseball, as well as how he built a legacy as an outspoken voice for racial justice in America.
‘The Ride’This eight episode documentary follows competitors in the new Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series, which pits eight teams in five-on-five, head-to-head matchups. What you get in The Ride is a look at the riders, their teams, and families—along with the athleticism and courage needed to compete in one of the world’s most dangerous sports.
‘Toofaan’This contemporary drama centers on the life of an orphan who grows up on the wrong side of the tracks in Mumbai but eventually turns to fighting in the ring.
Coming Soon:‘Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey’Premiering on Prime Video on August 8, Destination NBA is a documentary that follows a handful of the most promising athletes, including Scoot Henderson, in the NBA’s developmental league, the G League. The series follows the 2022 season as candidates from Detroit, Mexico City, Las Vegas, and other locations face off to earn a spot on the NBA roster.
‘Surf Girls Hawai’i’Coming to Prime Video on July 18, Surf Girls Hawai’i lets you climb onto a longboard beside some of the best surfers in the world and watch as the next generation of female Hawaiian surfers compete for spots on the World Surf League’s world tour. This four-part series goes behind the scenes with Moana Jones Wong, Éwe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope in and out of the water as they train to compete, while also practicing Hawaiian traditions and dealing with life and family.
