You can now tune in to new episodes of ‘New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce’ early and ad-free on Wondery+.
The leading podcast studio and publisher Wondery, an Amazon company, announced an ad-sales representation and distribution deal for the popular fan-favorite sports podcast series, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce.
Timed to the upcoming NFL season, Wondery has rights to monetize and distribute audio and video podcast episodes. New Heights will continue to be available widely on all podcast services and now fans can listen early and ad-free on Wondery+.
New Heights is hosted by NFL superstars Jason and Travis Kelce, where the brothers debate exciting topics like PB&Js and UFOs, give next-level insight and access into the NFL season, and orchestrate must-see, A-list interviews—earning the crown of football’s funniest family duo. Every week on the podcast, the two brothers and Super Bowl champions pull back the curtain on life in the NFL with entertaining insights from a combined 24 years in the league, as well as share personal stories from their day-to-day lives.
"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights,” said co-hosts Jason and Travis Kelce. “We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3—see you soon, 92%ers!"
“Since its first play, New Heights has brought hilarious, relevant commentary and interviews, and unprecedented insider access to the NFL season and professional sports. Now a cultural phenomenon, we’re excited to grow the New Heights brand together with Jason, Travis, and Amazon through Wondery’s 360-approach that will engage and excite audiences across audio, video, live experiences, merch and more,” said Jen Sargent, CEO of Wondery.
As a premium podcast studio and network, Wondery is renowned for its immersive, high-quality podcasts with today’s most popular and powerful voices behind the mic, across a diverse range of genres. Following the recently announced deal with Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, New Heights joins the Wondery portfolio, along with hits like Dr. Death, Suspect, Business Wars, Even the Rich, and much more.