"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights,” said co-hosts Jason and Travis Kelce. “We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3—see you soon, 92%ers!"