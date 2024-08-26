Wondery features immersive, high-quality podcasts with today’s most popular and powerful voices.
Wondery is a premium podcast studio and network renowned for its immersive, high-quality podcasts and featuring today’s most popular and powerful voices behind the mic.
Wondery’s groundbreaking stories top charts and captivate listeners around the globe, with over 55 global No. 1 hits, more than 15 podcast industry award wins, and six podcast-to-streaming TV adaptations, like Dr. Death, WeCrashed, and The Shrink Next Door.
What can I listen to on Wondery?
From binge-worthy true-crime series to insightful business narratives to the latest pop culture stories, Wondery has a podcast for everyone, across a diverse range of genres.
For true-crime aficionados, listeners can binge on addictive shows like Dr. Death and Suspect. Meanwhile, those looking to boost their business acumen can check out Business Wars and How I Built This. Pop culture fanatics can enjoy shows like Baby, This Is Keke Palmer and Even the Rich. And for parents looking for family podcasts, Wondery has you covered too, with kid-approved series including Wow in the World and The Cat in The Hat Cast.
Where can I find Wondery?
You can listen to Wondery content wherever you get your podcasts, including Amazon Music, Audible, the Wondery app, and Wondery.com. The Wondery app gives you all of Wondery’s content, ad-free and all in one place. With the Wondery app, consumers receive a personalized podcast experience, with customized recommendations chosen out of its over 50,000-episode library.
How much does Wondery cost?
You can listen to Wondery’s shows for free (with ads) via the Wondery app. Start by creating a Wondery account—it’s easy and free. Simply sign up here and follow the on-screen instructions.
Get more out of podcasts with Wondery+
Enhance your listening experience and get more of the shows you love with Wondery+. You can enjoy early access to new episodes, exclusive bonus content, and ad-free listening across Wondery's entire catalog. Wondery+ is currently available in the U.S. and UK. Simply visit wondery.com/plus and choose the billing option that’s right for you. In the U.S., it costs $44.99 annually or $5.99 monthly. In the UK, you can sign up for £44.99 annually or £5.99 monthly.
Whether you're a longtime podcast fanatic or just discovering your newest obsession, the Wondery app opens up a whole new world of binge-worthy audio storytelling.