F1: The Movie, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Tron: Legacy), has raced to the top of the box office as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. It is available to buy or rent on Prime Video.
In the film, racing legend Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) is coaxed into leading a struggling Formula One team—and mentoring a young hotshot driver (Damson Idris)—while chasing one last shot at redemption.
How to watch ‘F1: The Movie’ on Prime Video
You can watch F1: The Movie by searching for the title on Prime Video. It costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy. Rentals include 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.
You don’t need a Prime membership to watch F1: The Movie. All customers can rent or buy titles on the Prime Video Store.
Who is the cast and crew behind ‘F1: The Movie’?
F1: The Movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, an aging racing driver and former Formula One prodigy. Director Joseph Kosinski and screenwriter Ehren Kruger conceived the story.
The supporting cast includes Damson Idris (Outside the Wire, Snowfall), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin, Better Call Saul), Tobias Menzies (Outlander, The Crown), and Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).
The film was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Chad Oman.
What else is on Prime Video?
You can buy or rent other racing films like Days of Thunder, Rush, Ford v Ferrari, and more on Prime Video. Other recent box office hits available to rent or buy include Jurassic World Rebirth, How to Train Your Dragon, Sinners, and more.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.