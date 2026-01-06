Amazon MGM Studios today announced the actors set to star in the new Prime Video series Tomb Raider. Newly revealed cast members include Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, and more.
“Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters,” said co-showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”
The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of Lara Croft. “I’ve been a longtime fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara,” said Sophie Turner, who will play the world-famous archaeologist and adventurer. “She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model!”
“Tomb Raider has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters, and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series,” said Peter Friedlander, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider.”
Who are the cast and crew of ‘Tomb Raider’?
The following cast are confirmed in canon roles from the Tomb Raider video game franchise:
- Martin Bobb-Semple is Zip, Lara Croft’s long-standing tech support and friend
- Jason Isaacs is Atlas DeMornay, Lara’s uncle
- Bill Paterson is Winston, the long-standing Croft family butler
The following cast are confirmed for roles to the Tomb Raider universe:
- Jack Bannon is Gerry, Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector
- John Heffernan is David, an exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Lara's unusual world
- Celia Imrie is Francine, the Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne
- Paterson Joseph is Thomas Warner, a senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess
- Sasha Luss is Sasha, a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara’s
- Juliette Motamed is Georgia, a devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the “proper” preservation of history
- Sigourney Weaver is Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Laras talents
- August Wittgenstein is Lukas, an illegal raider who shares history with Lara in more ways than one
As previously announced, the series stars Sophie Turner as Lara Croft and led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer; they are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken who will serve as director and executive producer.
The series is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Tomb Raider is co–executive produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin as producer.
