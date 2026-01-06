“ Tomb Raider has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters, and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series,” said Peter Friedlander, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider .”