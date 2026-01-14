Key takeaways
- Crime 101 stars Chris Hemsworth as a jewel thief, alongside Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo, in a L.A. heist thriller.
- Director Bart Layton adapts Don Winslow's acclaimed novella for Amazon MGM Studios.
- The film releases exclusively in theaters worldwide on February 13.
Against the sun-bleached backdrop of Los Angeles, Crime 101 tells the story of three people on a collision course with fate—and each other.
As the tension escalates and the heist draws closer, the boundaries between pursuer and pursued begin to dissolve. All three face decisions that will change their lives forever—with no possibility of going back in this crime thriller.
Find out more about the upcoming film from Amazon MGM Studios, which is releasing in theaters this February.
What is ‘Crime 101’ about?
Chris Hemsworth stars as a master jewel thief whose calculated heists along the 101 freeway have left police baffled. When he sets his sights on the ultimate score, his carefully laid plans intersect with those of an insurance broker (Halle Berry) wrestling with her own uncertain future.
Meanwhile, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) believes he’s cracked the thief’s pattern and is determined to bring him down before the next job.
Crime 101 adapts Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella of the same name. Winslow, known for his gritty crime fiction including the trilogy The Power Of The Dog, has crafted a taut thriller that explores the moral complexities of people trapped in high-stakes situations.
Who is in the ‘Crime 101’ cast?
Crime 101 features a talented ensemble cast including:
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
- Halle Berry (Die Another Day)
- Mark Ruffalo (Now You See Me)
- Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
- Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
- Corey Hawkins (24: Legacy)
- Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight)
- Nick Nolte (Affliction)
Who is the ‘Crime 101’ writer, director, and producer?
The film is written, directed, and produced by Bart Layton, whose previous work includes the critically acclaimed heist drama American Animals and the documentary The Imposter. Layton brings his trademark style—blending tension, character depth, and visual storytelling—to this adaptation.
How to watch ‘Crime 101’
Crime 101 will be available to watch exclusively in theaters globally on February 13.
