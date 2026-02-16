Key takeaways
- Ryan Hurst stars as Kratos in Prime Video's God of War series adaptation of the popular video game franchise.
- The show has received a two-season order with pre-production underway in Vancouver, Canada.
- Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.
Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy) stars as Kratos in God of War, Prime Video's upcoming epic adaptation of PlayStation's beloved, mythology-themed video game franchise.
The series—which has received a two-season order from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television—follows the legendary Spartan warrior and his son Atreus on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother while navigating the dangerous world of Norse gods.
Here is everything to know about the series, including recent casting updates and plot information.
When does ‘God of War’ premiere on Prime Video?
A premiere date has not been announced yet. Pre-production is underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun.
What is ‘God of War’ about?
God of War follows Kratos and and his son, Atreus, as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of Faye—Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus attempts to show his father how to be a better human.
The series will closely follow the story of the last two God of War video games, focusing on the father-son dynamic that was the heartbeat of the franchise's most recent chapters.
Who stars in ‘God of War?’
So far, six key characters have been cast: Kratos, Atreus, Odin, Thor, Heimdall, and Sif.
Ryan Hurst as Kratos
Hurst takes on the role of the titular character, Kratos—a Spartan warrior turned god. Hurst previously played Thor in PlayStation's God of War Ragnarök video game, earning a BAFTA Award nomination for his performance.
Kratos is known for his stoic nature, unmatched combat skills, and tragic past. Over the course of 10 wildly successful games, he has vanquished mortals, creatures, and gods alike. In the live-action series, his story focuses on his relationship with his 10-year-old son, Atreus.
Callum Vinson as Atreus
Vinson (Long Bright River) plays Atreus, the 10-year-old son of Kratos. Raised in a remote forest cabin by his mother Faye, Atreus is an accomplished archer with an affinity for animals and an intense curiosity about the world beyond his isolated home. Following his mother's death, he is left with a cold, distant father he barely knows. Despite their strained relationship, Atreus yearns for his father's approval and is desperate to prove he is strong enough to survive in a harsh and dangerous world.
Mandy Patinkin as Odin
Patinkin (Homeland) plays Odin, the All-Father and most powerful Aesir god. While not physically imposing, Odin is a patriarch who leads with an iron fist and an unrivaled thirst for knowledge. When it comes to seeking out prophecy, Odin is paranoid, manipulative, and dangerous—he will do anything to try and prevent Ragnarök, the Norse end of days. He serves as a formidable antagonist to Kratos.
Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor
Ólafsson (Severance) plays Thor, the God of Thunder. A mountain of a man who has weathered many battles, his actions in a war fought long ago now haunt his waking hours. Once a loyal soldier of Asgard and his father Odin’s right-hand man, Thor is now a shadow of his former self as he drowns himself in alcohol and tries not to think of the price he paid. The power and danger of the God of Thunder still lurks just beneath the surface.
Max Parker as Heimdall
Parker (Boots) plays Heimdall, the Watchman of Asgard and one of Odin’s sons. Heimdall is a god in his own right with the special ability to anticipate what is about to happen at any moment. Handsome and dynamic, he feels unappreciated by his father and underestimated by the rest of the family. As a result, Heimdall is constantly looking for ways to improve his position in the hierarchy and increase his stature and power.
Teresa Palmer as Sif
Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge) plays Sif, a mortal woman who was raised to a goddess when she married Thor but still feels like an outsider among the other gods in Asgard. She has three children but she was unable to stop her husband’s descent into self-loathing and misery following the tragic events of a war in the distant past. Above all, Sif is a survivor who has navigated the often cruel and capricious world of the gods through her own intelligence and confidence.
Other cast members include Alastair Duncan (The Batman animated series) as Mimir, Jeff Gulka (The X-Files) as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn (The Witcher) as Brok. Duncan was also the voice actor for Mimir in the original God of War video games.
Who is making ‘God of War’?
Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Moore is known for his work on Battlestar Galactica and Outlander.
Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon.
Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.
Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye has signed on to direct the first two episodes of God of War. Toye's recent credits include Shōgun, The Boys, and Fallout.
God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.
