Prime Video has announced that The House of the Spirits, the first Spanish-language television adaptation of Isabel Allende's iconic novel, will premiere globally on the platform on April 29.
The announcement came at the 76th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on February 16, where the highly anticipated series will make its debut before launching on the streaming service.
What is 'The House of the Spirits' about?
Based on Allende's internationally acclaimed novel, The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode family saga that spans half a century.
The series centers on three generations of women—Clara, Blanca, and Alba—in a conservative South American country shaped by class struggle, political upheaval, and magic.
Who is in 'The House of the Spirits' cast?
The series stars:
- Alfonso Herrera (Rebel Moon) as Esteban Trueba
- Nicole Wallace (Culpa Nuestra) and Dolores Fonzi (Belén) as Clara del Valle at different stages of her life
- Fernanda Castillo (The Lord of the Skies) as Férula
- Aline Kuppenheim (A Fantastic Woman) as Nivea del Valle
- Eduard Fernández (The Skin I Live In) as Severo del Valle
- Sara Becker (The Movie Teller) and Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho) as Blanca
- Rochi Hernández (30 Nights with my Ex) as Alba
- Juan Pablo Raba (News of a Kidnapping) as Tío Marcos
- Pablo Macaya (In Her Place) and Nicolás Contreras (Baby Bandito) as Pedro Tercero
Who's behind the series?
Allende, Eva Longoria, and Courtney Saladino serve as executive producers alongside showrunners Francisca Alegría (The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future), Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho), and Andrés Wood (News of a Kidnapping).
The series is produced by FilmNation Entertainment, the multi-Academy Award-winning company behind Anora and Conclave, with the support of Fabula, the Chilean Academy Award-winning producer of The Eternal Memory and A Fantastic Woman.
How to watch ‘The House of the Spirits’ on Prime Video
The series will premiere on Prime Video globally on April 29 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year in the US. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off.
Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
Next, find out more about Young Sherlock, a new series from Guy Ritchie coming to Prime Video on March 4.
