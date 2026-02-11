Key takeaways
- Season 1 adapts the first two books in Chloe Walsh's best-selling series that follows a forbidden love story.
- Poppy Cogan (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder) serves as lead writer and executive producer.
- Boys of Tommen joins Prime Video's growing collection of book-to-screen adaptations, including the Culpables franchise.
Prime Video has commissioned Boys of Tommen, a sweeping romantic drama series based on the TikTok-famous No.1 New York Times and internationally best-selling novels by Irish author Chloe Walsh.
The emotionally powerful story has captivated readers worldwide with its unforgettable characters and an intensely romantic storyline. Now, alongside the producers of The Summer I Turned Pretty, One Day, and Twilight, Prime Video will bring it to screen.
What is ‘Boys of Tommen’ about?
Season 1 is based on the first two novels in Walsh’s series, Binding 13 and Keeping 13. It follows the forbidden love story of Johnny Kavanagh, the star rugby player on the verge of a pro career, and Shannon Lynch, the talented but painfully shy new girl at the prestigious private school of Tommen College in Ballylaggin, Ireland.
Both teenagers are hiding secrets; Johnny, a potentially career ending injury, and Shannon, a troubled and violent home life. Through their secret and highly charged connection, the two teens from opposite worlds battle against the odds and find a way to save each other.
When is the ‘Boys of Tommen’ release date?
Boys of Tommen will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide as part of Amazon MGM Studios’ expanding global slate of premium international scripted series, extending the studio’s bold storytelling across genres and formats.
A release date is yet to be announced.
Who is the team behind the ‘Boys of Tommen’ series?
The series is being adapted by Poppy Cogan (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) who serves as lead writer and executive producer, alongside author Walsh.
Commenting on the series, Walsh said: "The response from readers around the world has been overwhelming and knowing that everyone behind this production and book shares my passion for telling this story authentically means the world to me."
Nicole Clemens, VP of International Originals at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, commented: "We're thrilled to bring Chloe Walsh's extraordinary Boys of Tommen to Prime Video. This BookTok phenomenon has captured the hearts of millions of readers worldwide with its deeply emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters.
"Poppy's scripts capture the intensity of Johnny and Shannon's powerful romance and dive into the rich constellation of characters to explore the themes of mental health, bullying, and resilience with the same authenticity that fans love in Chloe's books. We can't wait for our exceptional creative team at Drama Republic, Temple Hill, and wiip to bring this series to life for Prime customers."
Boys of Tommen is produced by global independent studio wiip in association with Amazon MGM Studios, with Metropolitan providing local production services.
