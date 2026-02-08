Key takeaways
- Prime members can watch Project Hail Mary as early as Monday, March 16—four days before its nationwide release on Friday, March 20.
- Early-screening tickets will be available starting Friday, February 20, through Fandango. To be notified when tickets go on sale, visit the Project Hail Mary page on Amazon and select “Notify Me.”
- All early screenings will be in premium large formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and 70MM.
Ahead of the release of Project Hail Mary, Amazon is offering exclusive early screenings of the highly anticipated sci-fi film for Prime members, several days before its nationwide premiere date.
This is yet another way Prime offers savings, convenience, and entertainment in an all-in-one membership.
How can I buy early tickets for ‘Project Hail Mary’?
Starting February 20, Prime members can purchase tickets through Fandango for exclusive early screenings of Project Hail Mary in select theaters. Click “Notify Me” on the Project Hail Mary page on Amazon to be notified when tickets go on sale. The screenings will take place on March 16 at 7 p.m. local time—four days before the film’s nationwide release.
What makes these screenings even more special? All early access showings will be on premium large format screens, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and 70MM, giving fans an immersive cinematic experience as they join astronaut Ryland Grace on his desperate mission to save humanity.
To purchase tickets on February 20, navigate to the Fandango landing page and log in with your Amazon account. Once validated as a Prime member, you can choose your theater location and quantity of tickets and continue through the standard ticket purchase flow on Fandango.
Who is the team behind ‘Project Hail Mary’?
Based on Andy Weir’s best-selling novel, Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a lone astronaut who wakes up millions of miles from home with no memory of how he got there. As he pieces together his mission, Grace must use his scientific ingenuity to save not just himself, but all of humanity.
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film brings Weir’s gripping story of survival, scientific problem-solving, and unexpected friendship to the big screen. The same creative minds behind the adaptation of The Martian bring this thrilling space adventure to life.
What other benefits do I get with Prime?
With access to more than 300 million items with free Prime delivery and tens of millions of products available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, exclusive deals and shopping events including Prime Day, and extensive streaming options with Prime Video, Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in an all-in-one membership that makes everyday life easier and fun.
A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually—providing access to record-breaking delivery speeds and more than a million items available via free Same-Day Delivery. Members can enjoy additional savings like free Grubhub+ membership and $0.10 per gallon at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm locations. Prime members will also receive free access to Alexa+, a next-generation personal assistant powered by generative AI.
Not a Prime member yet? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers. Amazon also offers discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership for 50% of the cost. Young adults ages 18–24 can join Prime for just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. With Prime Access, qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime for $6.99 per month.
To learn more, head to the Project Hail Mary page on Amazon to be notified when tickets go on sale, starting Friday, February 20.
