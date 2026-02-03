Amazon today announced it delivered to Prime members around the world at its fastest speeds ever in 2025 for a third consecutive year, with over 13 billion items arriving the same or next day globally. In the U.S.,

Prime members

received over 8 billion items the same or next day, an over 30% increase compared to the prior year, with groceries and everyday essentials making up half of the total items. Fast, free delivery across a broad selection remains a top benefit for Prime members, saving them more time and money year after year. Members saved $105 billion on fast, free delivery worldwide and $550 on average in the U.S. last year—nearly four times the

cost of an annual membership

.