Key takeaways
- Amazon One Medical's Health AI assistant provides 24/7 personalized health guidance based on your medical records.
- The assistant explains lab results, books appointments, and manages medications with HIPAA-compliant security.
- Clinical safeguards ensure members connect with providers when medical expertise is needed.
Amazon One Medical launched its Health AI assistant in the One Medical app today. The agentic assistant is an AI-forward feature that makes getting health care even simpler, more highly personalized, and more actionable by answering health questions, booking appointments, and managing medications.
Co-developed with One Medical's clinical leadership, the Health AI assistant provides 24/7 personalized health guidance grounded in each patient's unique medical history. And when clinical expertise is needed, the assistant seamlessly connects patients to their care team via messaging or by booking a same or next day appointment.
What does Amazon One Medical's Health AI assistant do?
Available now to Amazon One Medical members in the One Medical app, Health AI helps patients take charge of their health with personalized insights drawn from their complete medical records, lab results, and current medications—all protected with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant privacy and security safeguards.
Unlike generic health information tools, Health AI understands your medical context without requiring you to manually upload your personal information from multiple health care providers and services.
It delivers tailored guidance that considers your past health care concerns, test results, vaccinations and current medications. Health AI in the One Medical app can:
- Answer general and complex health questions by explaining your lab results, considering your unique health history, and explaining what this information means for you.
- Provide 24/7 health guidance on symptoms, conditions, potential treatments, and wellness questions.
- Help you choose the right care option based on your specific situation. This includes a virtual visit, an in-person appointment, or urgent care.
- Streamline your ongoing care tasks, including helping you book appointments with your One Medical provider, or renew medications, which you can choose to fill with Amazon Pharmacy.
“The U.S. health care experience is fragmented, with each provider seeing only parts of your health puzzle,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services. “Health AI in the One Medical app brings together all the pieces of your personal health information to give you a more complete picture—helping you understand your health, and supporting you in getting the care you need to get and stay well. Health AI makes getting health care easier and more convenient, so patients can focus on what matters most: their health.”
How does Health AI work with your One Medical provider?
Health AI is designed to complement—not replace—the trusted relationship between patients and their health care providers. One Medical’s clinical leadership has been deeply involved in every stage of development, embedding multiple patient safety guardrails and clinical protocols, including for emergency and sensitive clinical situations, throughout the experience.
Health AI recognizes when symptoms, situations, or specific queries require or benefit from human clinical judgment and provides options for members to seamlessly connect with their One Medical provider and care team through messaging, an immediate video call, or an in-person appointment. For example, if a member reports concerning symptoms or has specific clinical criteria that warrant in-person evaluation, Health AI will recommend the appropriate level of care and even make a virtual or in-person appointment, often for the same or next day, or in minutes when needed.
“Even as AI capabilities expand, the patient-clinician relationship—built over time and rooted in shared humanity—remains crucially important and irreplaceable,” said Dr. Andrew Diamond, chief medical officer at One Medical. “Our Health AI enhances this relationship by helping members understand their health information and manage their routine health tasks, coaching them to stick to their health program, and quickly connecting them to their trusted providers when they need the care and expertise of a human clinician.”
How does Health AI protect patient privacy and security?
Amazon Health Services, which includes One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, has a strong track record of protecting customers’ health information with HIPAA-compliant privacy and security practices. The Health AI assistant maintains these same rigorous standards.
Here’s how:
- Conversations with the Health AI assistant are not automatically added to your medical record.
- Health data is protected with strict administrative, physical, and technical safeguards—including encryption technology and strict controls over who can access your records.
- Amazon does not sell members’ personal data, including protected health information.
“We’re committed to developing responsible, reliable AI that makes our members’ lives better,” said Prakash Bulusu, vice president of Health Stores & Technology at Amazon Health Services. “Health AI in the One Medical app excels at connecting the dots across a member’s complete health picture while maintaining rigorous safety standards—empowering informed decisions 24/7 with providers always in the lead.”
You have full control. Members who don’t wish to use the Health AI assistant can access the standard One Medical app experience by simply tapping “Home” on the bottom navigation bar in the app.
Continuously improving on behalf of our members and patients
A Health AI assistant has been available to select One Medical members in beta since early 2025. One Medical has been and will continue to actively collect feedback from members and clinicians—continuously improving the accuracy, helpfulness, and capabilities of the experience—with new features planned to further enhance the membership experience.
The Health AI assistant, which is powered by models on Amazon Bedrock, is now live for all One Medical members in the One Medical app. While a One Medical membership is not required for scheduled in-person or remote appointments, One Medical membership can be added as a Prime benefit for $9 per month or $99 per year for Amazon Prime members or purchased at One Medical.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does Health AI do?
Does Health AI replace a doctor's visit?
How does Health AI protect my privacy and security?
How do you prevent against potential patient harm that could result from Health AI responses?
Can I trust Health AI to give me accurate health information?
What if I don't want to use Health AI?
Trending news and stories
- Amazon's Thank My Driver feature: How it works and how you can show appreciation all year long
- Watch the trailer for ‘Steal,’ premiering on Prime Video on January 21
- Amazon Leo to add 32 satellites with first Arianespace launch on Ariane 6 rocket
- What’s new on Prime Video in January, including ‘Beast Games,’ ‘The Tank,’ and more