Rufus, Amazon’s agentic AI assistant for shopping, has been helping U.S. customers research, shop, and purchase products since launching in February 2024. Whether exploring broad topics or highly specific products, customers can utilize Rufus and its suite of features to enhance their shopping experience. We continue to introduce new features so customers can quickly get personalized recommendations and purchase products on and off Amazon.
Rufus AI-powered running shoe recommendations for narrow feet

Amazon’s next-gen AI assistant for shopping is now even smarter, more capable, and more helpful

Rufus can search for products based on activity, event, purpose, and other use cases, and automatically add items to your cart, tell you if you’re getting the best price, find top deals every day of the year, auto-buy items at a set price, and take a handwritten grocery list and add the items to your cart.

Rufus’s latest and greatest features

Below are some of the newest Rufus features that can make your shopping experience more convenient.

See product price history

Rufus shows you a 30- and 90-day price history tracker. Ask, “Has this item been on sale in the past 30 days?” or “What’s the price history?” and Rufus will respond with details including current price, recent highest price, and recent lowest price, helping you understand if you’re getting the best deal.
Cordless vacuum price trend graph and product display

Set price alerts and let Rufus purchase for you

You can now ask Rufus to “Set a price alert for when this face cream is $75,” "Buy these headphones when they're 30% off," or “Purchase this t-shirt when it’s $15 or less.” Rufus will regularly check prices and alert you, or complete your purchase using your default payment method, when the item reaches your price target.
Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, allows users to set price alerts

Find personalized deals

Rufus can find deals on items in your wish lists, browsing history, and past purchases. Ask Rufus, "What are the best deals for me?" or "Are any items on my wish list on sale?"
Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, feature showing how to find deals on wish list items

Create Custom Shopping Guides informed by personalized deep research

You can use Rufus to deep dive into topics you’re interested in. Ask "What do I need to create a home photography studio?" or “What should I consider when shopping for a surfboard?” and Rufus will compile research, insights, and product recommendations and provide a Custom Shopping Guide to help you tackle any project with insights on your past shopping history.
Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, mobile app interface showing a custom shopping guide for planning a home photography studio

Find relevant products with photo uploads

Upload photos directly by opening Rufus and tapping the “+” icon next to the text box to access your camera or photo gallery. Take a photo or select one from your gallery, then ask Rufus any question, like "How do I remove this coffee stain from my rug?" or “Find dresses with this silhouette but under $100.”
Rufus AI shopping UI for recommending affordable formal dresses under $100

Transcribe handwritten lists to cart

Upload an image of your handwritten shopping list and Rufus can transcribe and add those items directly to your cart.
Smartphone screen showing Amazon Rufus AI shopping assistant adding items to Amazon Fresh cart from handwritten list

Easy reorder

Tell Rufus to "Reorder everything we used to make pumpkin pie," or "Reorder the school supplies I purchased last year." Rufus will even suggest alternatives if items are unavailable.
Smartphone displaying reorder feature on Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant

Shop selection from other stores across the web

Rufus helps you discover and shop products both in Amazon's store and from stores across the web. When using Rufus, you'll see relevant Shop Direct selection—additional products not currently sold on Amazon that are available through other stores—so you can compare a wider range of options in one place. You can easily tap to visit the merchant's store and purchase directly, or for select items, tap the 'Buy For Me' button to have Amazon complete the purchase from the merchant’s store on your behalf using your Amazon payment and shipping details.
Screenshots of Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, displaying how to find items not found in Amazon’s store

Compare items

Open the detail page of any product, find the “Compare with Similar” button, and Rufus will show you a quick comparison of similar products.
Screenshot demonstrating the product comparison feature in Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant

Personalized product summary

Click on “Why you might like this” on select detail pages and receive an explanation of why the item may be a good fit based on your individual shopping preferences.
Display of personalized product summary of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones in Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant
All U.S. Amazon customers have access to Rufus and can start using it by tapping the chat bubbles with sparkle icon in the Amazon Shopping app or on desktop.
Amazon Rufus logo featuring chat bubbles and sparkle icon
