Key takeaways
- Amazon’s agentic AI assistant for shopping helps U.S. customers research and purchase products, while saving time and money.
- New Rufus features like agentic auto-buy, handwriting transcription, and Shop Direct make shopping and product discovery even easier.
- Rufus delivers personalized shopping experiences by analyzing your browsing history, wish lists, and past purchases to suggest relevant deals and products tailored to your preferences.
Rufus, Amazon’s agentic AI assistant for shopping, has been helping U.S. customers research, shop, and purchase products since launching in February 2024. Whether exploring broad topics or highly specific products, customers can utilize Rufus and its suite of features to enhance their shopping experience. We continue to introduce new features so customers can quickly get personalized recommendations and purchase products on and off Amazon.
Rufus’s latest and greatest features
Below are some of the newest Rufus features that can make your shopping experience more convenient.
See product price history
Rufus shows you a 30- and 90-day price history tracker. Ask, “Has this item been on sale in the past 30 days?” or “What’s the price history?” and Rufus will respond with details including current price, recent highest price, and recent lowest price, helping you understand if you’re getting the best deal.
Set price alerts and let Rufus purchase for you
You can now ask Rufus to “Set a price alert for when this face cream is $75,” "Buy these headphones when they're 30% off," or “Purchase this t-shirt when it’s $15 or less.” Rufus will regularly check prices and alert you, or complete your purchase using your default payment method, when the item reaches your price target.
Find personalized deals
Rufus can find deals on items in your wish lists, browsing history, and past purchases. Ask Rufus, "What are the best deals for me?" or "Are any items on my wish list on sale?"
Create Custom Shopping Guides informed by personalized deep research
You can use Rufus to deep dive into topics you’re interested in. Ask "What do I need to create a home photography studio?" or “What should I consider when shopping for a surfboard?” and Rufus will compile research, insights, and product recommendations and provide a Custom Shopping Guide to help you tackle any project with insights on your past shopping history.
Find relevant products with photo uploads
Upload photos directly by opening Rufus and tapping the “+” icon next to the text box to access your camera or photo gallery. Take a photo or select one from your gallery, then ask Rufus any question, like "How do I remove this coffee stain from my rug?" or “Find dresses with this silhouette but under $100.”
Transcribe handwritten lists to cart
Upload an image of your handwritten shopping list and Rufus can transcribe and add those items directly to your cart.
Easy reorder
Tell Rufus to "Reorder everything we used to make pumpkin pie," or "Reorder the school supplies I purchased last year." Rufus will even suggest alternatives if items are unavailable.
Shop selection from other stores across the web
Rufus helps you discover and shop products both in Amazon's store and from stores across the web. When using Rufus, you'll see relevant Shop Direct selection—additional products not currently sold on Amazon that are available through other stores—so you can compare a wider range of options in one place. You can easily tap to visit the merchant's store and purchase directly, or for select items, tap the 'Buy For Me' button to have Amazon complete the purchase from the merchant’s store on your behalf using your Amazon payment and shipping details.
Compare items
Open the detail page of any product, find the “Compare with Similar” button, and Rufus will show you a quick comparison of similar products.
Personalized product summary
Click on “Why you might like this” on select detail pages and receive an explanation of why the item may be a good fit based on your individual shopping preferences.
All U.S. Amazon customers have access to Rufus and can start using it by tapping the chat bubbles with sparkle icon in the Amazon Shopping app or on desktop.