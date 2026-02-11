Key takeaways
- Amazon Pharmacy will expand Same-Day prescription delivery to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities and towns by the end of 2026.
- New states offering Same-Day Delivery will include Idaho and Massachusetts.
- Expansion addresses pharmacy closures, staffing shortages, and transportation barriers.
Amazon Pharmacy will expand Same-Day prescription delivery to 4,500 cities and towns across the United States by the end of 2026—adding nearly 2,000 new communities over the course of the year. The expansion will offer fast and reliable medication delivery to more customers nationwide, including those in newly served states such as Idaho and Massachusetts.
The expansion helps address growing medication access challenges. Pharmacy closures, staffing shortages, and transportation barriers are leaving millions of customers with fewer ways to get the medications they rely on. Amazon Pharmacy is filling that gap by bringing prescriptions directly to customers' doors—often within hours.
"Patients shouldn't have to choose between speed, cost, and convenience when it comes to their medication, regardless of where they live," said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy. "By combining our pharmacy expertise with our logistics network, we're removing critical barriers and helping patients start treatment faster—setting a new standard for accessible, digital-forward pharmacy care."
How Amazon Pharmacy delivers medications faster
Amazon Pharmacy achieved faster delivery speeds in 2025 across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., using innovative delivery methods tailored to the needs of different communities.
In dense urban areas like Manhattan, Amazon delivers medications with e-bikes. In suburban communities such as Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, electric vehicles are used. And in remote locations like Mackinac Island, Michigan, Amazon delivers medications via ferries and horses.
In Los Angeles, One Medical patients can pick up prescriptions within minutes using Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks located at select clinic lobbies—allowing patients to begin treatment immediately after an appointment. Amazon Pharmacy will continue expanding in-person kiosk access to additional locations in 2026.
Fast delivery also extends beyond major metropolitan areas. Amazon Pharmacy provides a variety of fast shipping options to remote Alaska towns and across the Navajo Nation in communities such as Fort Defiance and Keams Canyon, where the nearest brick-and-mortar pharmacy can be more than a 45- to 60-minute drive away and other mail-order delivery services take between five and 10 days. Amazon leverages its delivery logistics network to conveniently bring prescriptions to customers' homes the next day or within two to three days.
Amazon Pharmacy's expanded Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery capabilities supports customers managing both acute and chronic conditions, particularly in hard-to-reach or underserved areas where delivery times were reduced from days to hours.
In pharmacy deserts, Amazon Pharmacy helps fill critical gaps through 24/7 access to licensed pharmacists, automatic refills, and PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy. PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy organizes medications by dose and time into easy-to-open packets and delivers them monthly to help customers and caregivers manage multiple prescriptions more reliably. In 2025, Amazon Pharmacy also introduced a caregiver support feature to help families manage medications for loved ones.
How to save on prescriptions with Amazon Pharmacy
Amazon Pharmacy offers several programs designed to help customers save on prescription costs.
Prime members without insurance can save up to 80% on generic medications and 40% on brand-name medications through Prime Rx at no additional cost.
RxPass, a $5-a-month prescription subscription, expanded to Prime members in 48 states, including Texas. RxPass provides free, fast delivery in eligible locations for more than 50 commonly prescribed medications used to treat conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, anxiety, and heart disease.
Amazon Pharmacy also offers the Wegovy pill, the only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 for weight management. Transparent pricing as low as $25 for a one-month supply with insurance and cash-pay options starting at $149 per month.
Amazon Pharmacy industry collaborations expand access
Amazon Pharmacy works with industry partners to expand medication access and improve price transparency.
The company has collaborated with organizations including WeightWatchers to offer weight management medications, Experity's Urgent Care Network to quickly connect urgent care patients with prescriptions, and DoseSpot to provide inventory and price transparency for healthcare providers.
Together, these efforts help reach customers in communities with limited pharmacy access and provide more options for those facing barriers to getting medications they need.
Next, learn about Amazon One Medical’s agentic Health AI assistant, which can help customers book appointments, read lab results, and manage medications.