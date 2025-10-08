Key takeaways
- Amazon Pharmacy introduces in-office kiosks to help patients get medications immediately after appointments.
- Get your prescription before leaving the doctor's office with Amazon's new pharmacy innovation.
Every year in the U.S., nearly one-third of prescriptions are never filled and half of medications for chronic conditions aren’t taken as prescribed. These statistics represent more than just numbers—they reflect missed opportunities for better health outcomes and billions in preventable health care costs.
Amazon Pharmacy is addressing these challenges head-on with a new solution: Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks. The in-office kiosks allow patients to pick up their prescriptions immediately after their medical appointment. Patients receive the same trusted clinical service they’d expect at the pharmacy counter, but without the extra trip or waiting in line—effectively bringing the pharmacy experience to where patients already are.
"We know that when patients have to make an extra trip to the pharmacy after seeing their doctor, many prescriptions never get filled," said Hannah McClellan, vice president of operations, Amazon Pharmacy. "By bringing the pharmacy directly to the point of care, we're removing a critical barrier and helping patients start their treatment when it matters most—right away."
Starting December 2025, Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks will be available to patients at One Medical locations across the greater Los Angeles area—including Downtown L.A., West L.A., Beverly Hills, Long Beach, and West Hollywood—with expansion to additional One Medical offices and other locations soon after.
Getting patients their medication faster
In the U.S., one in four neighborhoods are considered pharmacy deserts, leaving millions without easy access to essential medications. And even when a pharmacy is nearby, the journey from doctor's office to pharmacy counter has long been a friction point—creating delays, frustration, and missed treatment opportunities: Only 51% of customers report their prescriptions were quickly filled at retail pharmacies.
Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks eliminate these barriers by providing a seamless connection between clinical visit and medication access. After a provider writes a prescription, patients can choose to have it sent to Amazon Pharmacy for in-office kiosk pickup. Using their mobile phone to check out in the Amazon app, medications are typically ready in minutes—with no separate trip to the pharmacy required.
"As clinicians, we see firsthand how delays in starting medication can impact treatment outcomes," said Dr. Andrew Diamond, chief medical officer at One Medical. "The ability to know a patient is leaving our office with their medication in hand—especially for conditions requiring immediate treatment like infections—can make a meaningful difference in their care journey."
How Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks work
Powered by Amazon’s logistics and technology, each kiosk is stocked with a curated inventory of medications tailored to the prescribing patterns of the specific office location.
The process is simple:
- Create an Amazon Pharmacy account at pharmacy.amazon.com.
- Schedule an appointment at any participating One Medical location and ask your provider to send your prescription to Amazon Pharmacy.
- At checkout in the Amazon app, select kiosk pickup and pay with your preferred method.
- You’ll get a QR code to scan at the kiosk to pick up your medication.
- An Amazon pharmacist will review your medication and it will be ready for pickup within minutes.
Through the Amazon app, patients can see upfront costs (including available discounts and estimated insurance copays), pay for their prescriptions, and—if needed—connect directly to an Amazon Pharmacy licensed pharmacist via secure video or phone consultation.
"We've designed the kiosk experience to be simple, fast, and patient-centered," said McClellan. "But we also understand that patients sometimes have questions about their medications. That's why every kiosk transaction includes access to our team of pharmacists who can provide consultation via video or phone, just as they would at a traditional pharmacy counter."
Expanding health care access with Amazon Pharmacy
By closing the loop between diagnosis, prescription, and treatment, Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks represent an important step in Amazon Health Services’ mission to make health care simpler, more accessible, and more customer-centric. Looking ahead, the technology has the potential to dramatically improve medication access across diverse health care settings and bring pharmacy services directly to patients when and where they need them most.
To learn more about Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks and find participating locations, visit pharmacy.amazon.com/kiosks.
