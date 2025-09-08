Key takeaways
- RxPass is a $5 monthly medication subscription service for Prime members.
- The service does not take insurance and is available in 48 states.
- Medicare beneficiaries can use RxPass and potentially save $70 per year on eligible medications.
Managing chronic health conditions can be both expensive and complicated, especially when juggling multiple medications. With nearly half the U.S. population (133 million people) managing at least one chronic illness such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, there is a growing need to make medications more accessible and affordable.
RxPass simplifies this process for Prime members with access to over 50 commonly prescribed generic medications, regardless of how many prescriptions they need, all delivered free to their door.
Launched by Amazon Pharmacy to make medications more affordable and accessible, this subscription service helps patients manage conditions without worrying about insurance complications, pharmacy visits, or multiple copays.
RxPass is now available in 48 states nationwide, providing a solution for the millions of Americans seeking more affordable medication options.
What is RxPass?
RxPass is a $5 monthly subscription service offered by Amazon Pharmacy that provides Prime members affordable access to over 50 commonly prescribed generic medications. Designed to help people manage chronic health conditions like anxiety, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, RxPass offers a simplified approach to medication management with a single, flat monthly fee and free delivery directly to customers' doors.
Many customers today face challenges in accessing medications, with 17% of the 321.3 million people in the U.S. living far from a pharmacy. RxPass helps to alleviate that issue. Customers who use RxPass have also been shown to take their medication as prescribed more, which is critical for people managing multiple chronic conditions and helping them live healthy lives.
"At a time when nearly half of the U.S. population is managing chronic conditions, bringing affordable and convenient access to medications through our expansion of RxPass to customers in 48 U.S. states will help many manage their conditions more easily," said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy. "Amazon Pharmacy will continue to leverage Amazon's customer-obsessed approach and extensive delivery network infrastructure to ensure customers enjoy the ease and convenience of managing their health through fast medication delivery."
How RxPass works
Prime members in 48 eligible states can easily sign up for RxPass through the Amazon Pharmacy website or the Amazon mobile app. Once enrolled, members pay a flat $5 monthly fee that's added to their Prime membership cost. This fee covers all eligible medications in the program, regardless of how many different prescriptions a person takes.
The service operates independently from health insurance, meaning customers don't need to worry about deductibles or copays—it's simply $5 per month for all covered medications. Trained and licensed pharmacists are available 24/7 to answer questions and help manage prescriptions.
Prescriptions can be filled directly through Amazon Pharmacy in several ways:
- Health care providers can prescribe medications directly to Amazon Pharmacy
- Customers, including Medicare beneficiaries, can transfer existing prescriptions by providing their medication name and current pharmacy information
Customers can easily cancel their RxPass service at any time.
How to sign up for RxPass
Prime members can sign up for RxPass by following these simple steps:
- Visit the Amazon Pharmacy website or download the Amazon app
- Sign in with your Prime account
- Complete the enrollment process for RxPass
- Provide your prescription information or transfer existing prescriptions
- Once a prescription is on file, customers can easily order through Amazon Pharmacy and receive free delivery of their medications in secure, discreet packaging with real-time status updates
Is RxPass available to Medicare beneficiaries?
Yes, Medicare beneficiaries can access RxPass. Medicare beneficiaries could reportedly save approximately $70 per year on medications with RxPass.
“Many customers, especially the older population face multiple barriers when managing chronic conditions which could be life altering,” said Tess Carey, a senior pharmacist at Amazon Pharmacy. “With RxPass many customers can enjoy the benefits of having affordable, reliable medication access which will increase adherence to help save many lives.”
Additional Amazon Pharmacy Prime benefits
RxPass adds to the growing list of Amazon Pharmacy benefits available to Prime members, which also includes:
- Prime Rx, which can help Prime members save up to 80% on generic and 40% on brand-name medications
- Free two-day shipping from Amazon Pharmacy and same-day delivery in eligible locations
- Manufacturer coupons automatically applied at checkout to save on eligible medications
- Medication sorting by date and time into convenient packets, delivered at no extra cost
Prime is a bundled membership offering savings, convenience, and entertainment to make life more convenient every day, budget-friendly, and fun.
Trending news and stories
- A city in the palm of your hand: Exploring the intricate world of an Amazon Web Services chip
- How Amazon's delivery drones make smart landing decisions in unexpected conditions
- How to watch all the 'Conjuring’ movies on Prime Video
- Introducing Amazon Lens Live: Instant scanning, real-time product matches, and insights from Amazon's AI Shopping Assistant