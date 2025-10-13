The holidays are quickly approaching—and whether you’re looking to shop for loved ones or treat yourself to some new skin care, fragrances, or makeup, we’ve got good news: The Amazon Holiday Beauty Event, a two-week shopping event for beauty and wellness customers, is returning from October 20 to November 2. The 2025 Holiday Beauty Event—now in its fifth year—will bring customers up to 40% off across skin care, makeup, hair care, personal care, fragrance, men’s grooming, wellness, and more, plus flash category deals, exclusive Amazon-only gift sets, and interactive Amazon Live programming.
The event will feature thousands of curated deals, coupons, and gift sets across everyday favorites and premium brands like Laura Mercier, tarte, Clinique, Too Faced, Julep, bareMinerals, Maybelline, Amika, Kitsch, Sulwhasoo, Dr. Jart+, Parívie, Sunday Riley, La Roche-Posay, Olay, ELEMIS, Moroccanoil, Calvin Klein, Philips, and Vital Proteins.
Amazon Beauty customers can find inspiration for holiday gifting, self-care routines, and trending beauty products, including K-beauty favorites, while shopping new, 48-hour category flash deals:
  • Monday, Oct. 20 – Tuesday, Oct. 21: Up to 50% off Makeup
  • Wednesday, Oct. 22 – Thursday, Oct. 23: Up to 45% off Hair Care
  • Friday, Oct. 24 – Saturday, Oct. 25: Up to 45% off Health & Wellness
  • Sunday, Oct. 26 – Monday, Oct. 27: Up to 40% off Personal Care
  • Tuesday, Oct. 28 – Wednesday, Oct. 29: Up to 50% off Fragrance
  • Thursday, Oct. 30 – Friday, Oct. 31: Up to 40% off Skin Care
  • Saturday, Nov. 1 – Sunday, Nov. 2: Up to 50% off Men’s Grooming
Throughout the duration of the event, Amazon Live will host daily livestreams from top creators and experts, including Shawty Sin, Madison LeCroy, and Roger Wh0, featuring tutorials, product demos, and real-time deal discovery. For the first time, the event will feature additional live-only flash deals, rewarding customers with even more savings when they shop featured products during livestreams.
Stay tuned for some of the hottest Holiday Beauty Event deals, and visit amazon.com/beauty to shop top selection, limited-time savings, and exclusive gift sets as they drop.

