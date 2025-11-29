Key takeaways
- Amazon's Cyber Monday deals event runs from November 29 at 12:01 a.m. PST through December 1, 2025.
- Customers can enjoy big savings on tons of items from popular brands and categories, including home, electronics, beauty, and apparel.
Black Friday may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed out on your chance to save big this holiday season. Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals event just kicked off, and it will run through December 1, offering customers the opportunity to shop tons of deals across popular categories including home, electronics, beauty, and apparel from brands like Nike, Dyson, Beats, Shark, LEGO, and more.
Shoppers can also discover new daily deal drops throughout the events with Today’s Big Deals—featuring discounts on brands like adidas and Squishmallows while supplies last.
With so many incredible deals to explore, we wanted to make things easier for you by handpicking some of the best ones you’ll find during this year’s Cyber Monday deal event. We'll continue adding great deals to this list through December 1, so be sure to check back often.
All deals and availability are subject to change.
Today's Big Deals
Brew delicious drip coffee with up to 50% off a coffee maker with grinder from Technivorm Moccamaster. Shop the deal.
Bring an edgy vibe to casual everyday wear with up to 50% off lace-up canvas shoes from Adidas. Shop the deal.
Finally join your friend for a game with up to 55% off a pickleball set from Joola that includes paddles, balls, and a sling bag. Shop the deal.
Create a smart home-security system with up to 31% off a basics kit, which includes a Ring doorbell, Ring indoor cam, and Echo Show, from Amazon Echo. Shop the deal.
Keep your phone and wallet close with up to 30% off a vegan-leather top-handle bag from JW Pei. Shop the deal.
Unlock prehistoric play with up to 20% off a 38-piece STEM learning set from PicassoTiles. Shop the deal.
Embark on a vivid sensory journey with up to 40% off a trio of limited-edition scents from Sol de Janeiro. Shop the deal.
Tech deals
Grab an Amazon Echo Show 15 with built-in Fire TV and Alexa+ Early Access and save up to 15%. Shop the deal.
Send family photos directly from your phone with up to 22% off a 10.1-inch digital frame from Aura. Shop the deal.
Capture every portrait with clarity with up to 27% off a smartphone with AI night-mode camera from Samsung Shop the deal.
Monitor your health with up to 38% off a fitness tracker and six-month premium membership from Fitbit. Shop the deal.
Blaze through work and play with up to 25% off a 13.6-inch MacBook Air laptop from Apple. Shop the deal.
Deliver powerful, room-filling sound with up to 21% off a wireless Bluetooth speaker from Beats. Shop the deal.
Take up to 38% off a 64 GB Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, an all-in-one Kindle and notebook that includes a Premium Pen and leather folio. Shop the deal.
Seize the day and defy distractions with up to 28% off noise-canceling wireless Bluetooth earbuds from Bose. Shop the deal.
Track up to 50 health metrics with up to 29% off an HSA- and FSA-eligible silver Oura Ring 4. Shop the deal.
Take up to 44% off a battery doorbell and spotlight cam from Ring, which sends real-time alerts on your phone when motion is detected. Shop the deal.
Save up to 15% on an Apple Watch Series 10 smart watch, which comes with a gold titanium case and a bigger display. Shop the deal.
Get a kid-safe connection with your child with up to 50% off a smart watch from JrTrack. Shop the deal.
Experience high performance for all your entertainment with up to 37% off a 15.6-inch laptop from HP. Shop the deal.
Fashion deals
Spruce up any outfit with up to 53% off a 1.2-inch C-shape gold hoops from Amazon Essentials. Shop the deal.
Add these classic and versatile Adidas women's lace-up sneakers with Cloudfoam midsole, which are up to 11% off. Shop the deal.
Made from responsibly sourced materials, this Gap women's cropped cardigan is up to 25% off. Shop the deal.
Keep your hands warm while tapping, texting, and swiping with up to 35% off water-repellent touchscreen gloves from Isotoner. Shop the deal.
Put a spin on a classic look with up to 31% off leather slingback mules from Dr. Martens. Shop the deal.
Layer up without too much bulk with up to 15% off a machine-washable zippered quilted vest from Brooks Brothers. Shop the deal.
Take up to 40% off these vintage-inspired overalls, made with post-industrial recycled cotton fiber, from Levi's. Shop the deal.
Stand out in the crowd with up to 20% off baggy jeans with bowknot detail from from Cider. Shop the deal.
Stay comfortable all day with up to 18% off a long-sleeved casual pullover with graphic design from Cider. Shop the deal.
Feel long-lasting comfort every daiwh with up to 30% off a girl's Yumiori full-zip jacket from The North Face. Shop the deal.
Take a timeliness style to new heights with up to 30% off the chunky Leah lug sole from Coach. Shop the deal.
Enter to win a gift card. Amazon is giving away thousands of $50 Amazon gift cards delivered through Amazon emails and Amazon Shopping app push notifications! To be eligible, make sure you’re signed up for Amazon communications. Keep an eye on your emails and notifications—you could be a winner. No purchase necessary. Restrictions apply. You can view full terms, eligibility, and details, and sign up for Amazon communications.
Beauty deals
Style your hair with no heat damage with up to 27% off an Airstrait hair straightener from Dyson. Shop the deal.
Save up to 35% on the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream face moisturizer, enriched with vitamins C and E, peptide complex, and hyaluronic acid. Shop the deal.
Get protection without the white marks with up to 25% off a sea salt and cedar deodorant from Native. Shop the deal.
Improve the appearance of dark spots with up to 56% off an anti-aging, vitamin C facial serum from TruSkin. Shop the deal.
Get smooth, bouncy blowouts at home with up to 30% off a 2-in-1 titanium blow-drying brush from L'ange Hair. Shop the deal.
Build your ideal coverage without worrying about caking with up to 54% off an award-winning powder foundation from Laura Geller New York. Shop the deal.
Achieve a dewy finish for your face with a hydrating face primer from Milk Makeup, now up to 35% off. Shop the deal.
Spritz notes of leather, pine, and tobacco with up to 30% off an eau de toilette from Ralph Lauren Fragrances. Shop the deal.
The Urban Decay Naked 2 Basics mini eyeshadow palette with six matte nude shadows is now up to 35% off. Shop the deal.
Grab a Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser, a lightweight foamy facial cleanser, for up to 50% off right now. Shop the deal.
Organize your cosmetics and toiletries with up to 30% off a waterproof travel makeup bag from Eachy. Shop the deal.
Blend your makeup seamlessly with up to 54% off a no-shed, high-bristle-count brush from Laura Geller New York. Shop the deal.
Discover and support independent sellers: This holiday season, Amazon is making it easier than ever to shop small through the Small Business Holiday Shop at amazon.com/smallbusinessgifts. The shop features unique products from small businesses across every category, from fashion and beauty to home goods and pet essentials.
Shoppers can also look for the Small Business Badge and browse curated holiday gift guides to find one-of-a-kind gifts and can't-miss deals for Cyber Monday in Amazon's store, including: up to 35% off select protein shaker bottles from Velomix; up to 30% off Truff Hot Sauces, coffee pods from Death Wish Coffee, vanilla pods and paste from Vanilla Bean Kings; 25% off pet supplements from Native Pet; and up to 20% off select seafood products from Fishwife, and learn-to-knit products from The Woobles. Shoppers can discover more small business deals at www.amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals.
Home deals
Keep your backyard organized with up to 25% off an 7-foot-high outdoor storage shed with floor from Rubbermaid. Shop the deal.
Unlock immediate pressure relief with up to 28% off a plush-pillow mattress from Beautyrest. Shop the deal.
Create full-color designers for stickers and more with up to 13% off a smart cutting machine from Cricut. Shop the deal.
Keep your drinks at the perfect temperature with up to 31% off a smart mug from Nextmug. Shop the deal.
Get a spa experience at home with up to 33% off a fast-drying stone bath mat from Tosoro. Shop the deal.
Stay warm outdoors with up to 35% off an outdoor fire pit with bottom vents and curved walls from Cuisinart. Shop the deal.
Add a cozy feel to your home with up to 22% off a fluffy microfiber yarn blanket from CozeCube. Shop the deal.
Experience better pressure relief with up to 21% off a SmartS Coil L-shape couch from Novilla. Shop the deal.
Elevate your hydration experience with up to 44% off a Terra sparkling-water maker from SodaStream. Shop the deal.
Make gelato or ice cream at home with up to 17% off a 7-in-1 ice cream maker from Ninja. Shop the deal.
Feel ideal balance and tool control with up to 34% off a cordless drill driver set from Dewalt. Shop the deal.
Calm your surroundings with up to 42% off an 8.5-ounce candle with bergamot and fresh sage from Boy Smells. Shop the deal.
Clean hard surfaces and upholstery with up to 17% off a cordless handheld vacuum from Dyson. Shop the deal.
Enhance any dining experience with up to 26% off a 12-piece dinnerware set from Amazon Basics. Shop the deal.
Replace 10 pieces of traditional cookware with up to 27% off a 10-in-1 frying and sauté pan from Our Place. Shop the deal.
Prime for Young Adults members can save big. Prime for Young Adults members can earn an exclusive 10% bonus cash back on personal tech and laptops between 11/28 and 12/1. This bonus is stackable with existing holiday deals and discounts. Prime for Young Adults members enjoy all the savings, convenience, and entertainment of a Prime membership, plus exclusive perks like 5% everyday cash back on eligible categories, at just 50% of the standard cost—$7.49/month or $69 a year. Eligible young adults ages 18-24 can sign up for a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult. Terms apply.
Toys and games deals
Add some nostalgia to game night with up to 30% off a the Connect 4 strategy board game from Hasbro. Shop the deal.
Take your imagination to new heights with the Barbie Dreamplane, which includes accessories like a puppy, snack cart, and reclining seats, which is up to 12% off. Shop the deal.
Hook your kids into the world of strategy with 19% off a pirate-themed game from Catan. Shop the deal.
Showcase your favorite princess with up to 15% off a 16-inch Ariel doll with reflective eyes from Disney. Shop the deal.
Create stunning art with up to 26% off a glow-in-the-dark sand art kit from Klever Kits. Shop the deal.
Find your way around a kitchen with up to 17% off a wooden kitchen toy set from Amazon Basics. Shop the deal.
Build and rebuild different animals with up to 30% off a 3-in-1 safari-themed set from Lego Creator. Shop the deal.
Take up to 25% off a lively card game for a family-friendly night from Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza. Shop the deal.
Throw an unforgettable Bluey birthday bash with up to 31% off a celebration home playset, which comes with 11 removable accessories. Shop the deal.
Foster motor skills and balance with up to 38% off a Montessori wobble board toy from Fisher-Price. Shop the deal.
Level up a classic game with up to 30% off an extreme version of Bop It! from Hasbro. Shop the deal.
Get fast, free delivery through the holidays
Amazon now offers Same-Day Delivery across millions of items in more than 9,000 U.S. cities and towns with Prime members having access to more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping, with tens of millions available for Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Before the end of the year, Amazon will bring Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery to thousands of smaller cities, towns, and rural communities across the U.S. The vast selection, including grocery and household essentials, across health, beauty, baby, and pet food, is available for delivery or pickup within hours—ensuring customers have everything they want and need to prepare for the holidays. With these convenient delivery options, customers can shop with confidence knowing their holiday purchases will arrive on time.
If you haven’t already, you may want to sign up now for savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, 18-24 year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon is America’s low-price leader with prices on average 14% lower than 23 online U.S. retailers, says Profitero study
- Small space, super bass: How Amazon's audio engineers packed premium sound into our new Echo devices
- From the sofa to the sideline: Amazon's AI-powered Prime Insights take fans inside the game
- Getting started with Alexa+: How to unlock the full power of music discovery