Key takeaways
- Amazon invested more than $340 billion in the U.S. in 2025, supporting infrastructure and compensation to employees and contributing over $1.8 trillion to the economy since 2010.
- A recent study shows that five years after Amazon opens a large fulfillment center, on average 6,000 more small businesses emerge and 10,000 workers join the local workforce.
- Amazon announced over 50 new projects across 30 states in the past year for customer fulfillment and AI infrastructure.
Here’s how Amazon's investments are making an impact:
Page overview
We’ve contributed over $1.8 trillion to the U.S. economy since 2010
Amazon has invested more than $1.8 trillion in the U.S. economy since 2010, helping to fuel economic growth across the country. We support 2 million American jobs in the form of 1 million direct jobs - our full- and part-time employees - and an additional 1 million indirect jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, and suppliers who we rely on every day. Independent sellers, who now account for more than 60% of all items sold in Amazon’s store, provide more than $100 billion in wages to U.S. employees in 2024. These thriving businesses are creating meaningful employment opportunities, with independent sellers now employing over 2 million people across the U.S. to support their Amazon-related operations—an 11% year-over-year increase.
Amazon remains the leading job creator in the U.S., adding more than 500,000 jobs over the last five years, with two out of five jobs created in towns with populations less than 50,000. To ensure our customers can benefit from Prime’s unlimited fast and free delivery services, regardless of their location, we’ve invested $4 billion in rural America to grow our rural delivery network. By the end of 2026, we'll grow our footprint to over 200 delivery stations. This expansion has already doubled the average monthly customers in rural areas receiving same-day delivery year-over-year. We estimate this effort will create over 100,000 new jobs and driver opportunities, through a wide range of full-time, part-time, and flexible positions in our buildings and on the roads.
More than 150 million Americans now rely on Amazon for fresh food and everyday necessities through online shopping and Whole Foods. Everyday Essentials—including groceries and household staples—grew nearly twice as fast as all other categories in 2025, now representing one out of every three units sold in our store. This dramatic growth reflects changing consumer needs and demonstrates how our grocery expansion is creating economic opportunity across the entire supply chain, from food suppliers and local producers to delivery drivers who serve American families every day.
Our infrastructure investments create far-reaching impact in local communities. A recent study from Oxford Economics shows that when Amazon opens a large fulfillment center in a county after five years, on average, 6,000 more small businesses emerge, 12,000 fewer people are unemployed, and 10,000 new workers join the workforce. Local paychecks grow, and about 6,000 fewer people rely on Medicaid. These improvements happen faster and go further than with most other large employers, demonstrating how our infrastructure investments create ripple effects that benefit entire communities.
The Progressive Policy Institute ranked Amazon its No. 1 Investment Hero for the sixth straight year in 2025, noting how our investments are helping drive an AI-enabled economy. From 2011 to 2024, Amazon invested more than $184 billion in cloud computing infrastructure, contributing $65 billion to the U.S. GDP and supporting an annual average of 45,800 full-time equivalent jobs. These investments help businesses of all sizes—from startups to major enterprises—access cutting-edge AI tools and cloud capabilities that were once available only to the largest technology companies. We’re seeing rapid advancement in AI innovation, and we have invested heavily in building custom chips that deliver performance and cost efficiency. Our purpose-built Trainium chips cut training and inference costs by up to 50% while delivering industry-leading performance.
With more than 1 million employees across the country, Amazon is a leading job creator in the U.S. In 2025, we invested over $1 billion to raise pay and lower the cost of healthcare for our front-line employees. Our average pay has increased to more than $23 per hour—more than 3 times the federal minimum wage—with average total compensation now at more than $30+ an hour when you include the value of our industry-leading benefits package. Beginning this year, employees using the basic plan only pay $5 per week in premiums and $5 for copays, a reduction of 34% in weekly contributions and 87% in copays for primary care, mental health, and most non-specialist visits.
We continue to improve Amazon’s worker safety performance, with the ambitious goal of becoming the benchmark of safety excellence across all industries in which we operate. Since 2019, we’ve invested more than $2 billion in our safety efforts, including new technologies and programs to protect our employees. Across our operations network, we are retrofitting our sites with adjustable-height workstations and carts, increasing the use of robotics to handle repetitive tasks and heavy lifting, and implementing assistive systems such as Robin and Cardinal to help sort, lift, and place packages.
Amazon is proud to invest in the communities we call home. Through Amazon’s housing fund, we’ve provided more than $3.6 billion in below-market loans and grants to preserve and create more than 35,000 affordable homes for individuals and families earning moderate to low incomes. Since 2020, we’ve delivered more than 60 million meals directly to more than 200,000 U.S. households for free. We’ve also helped more than 1.1 million students receive more than 17 million hours of STEM education and computer science through programs like Amazon Future Engineer, which has provided $60 million in scholarships to more than 1,550 students across the U.S.