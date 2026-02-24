Amazon remains the leading job creator in the U.S., adding more than 500,000 jobs over the last five years, with two out of five jobs created in towns with populations less than 50,000. To ensure our customers can benefit from Prime’s unlimited fast and free delivery services, regardless of their location, we’ve invested $4 billion in rural America to grow our rural delivery network. By the end of 2026, we'll grow our footprint to over 200 delivery stations. This expansion has already doubled the average monthly customers in rural areas receiving same-day delivery year-over-year. We estimate this effort will create over 100,000 new jobs and driver opportunities, through a wide range of full-time, part-time, and flexible positions in our buildings and on the roads.