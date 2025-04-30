Our logistics network is at the center of making this incredible convenience available to customers. One area where we’ve continued to innovate to provide the best customer experience possible is in our “last mile” network, which coordinates final deliveries to customers. This network is made up of delivery stations located close to customers, where packages are prepared for delivery, and programs that partner with individuals and small businesses who deliver packages on behalf of Amazon. This includes the

Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program

, which empowers small business entrepreneurs to grow thriving delivery companies;

Amazon Flex

, which offers individuals the opportunity to earn extra money delivering Amazon packages in their own vehicles; and

Hub Delivery

, which partners with small businesses, like a local flower shop, to deliver packages in their communities. These programs have created hundreds of thousands of jobs and driving opportunities for people of all backgrounds. For example, the DSP program has empowered 2,600 U.S. business owners to build their businesses across the U.S., creating 210,000 U.S. driving jobs, and generating nearly $50 billion in revenue for their companies. By having these programs and operating our own delivery network, we’ve been able to provide deliveries seven days a week and get packages to customers even faster.