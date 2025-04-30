One of the Prime benefits that members love most is unlimited fast, free delivery. Over the past couple of years, we’ve innovated to deliver record-breaking delivery speeds to Prime members across a wide selection of products, and we now offer more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping (up from one million when the program launched in 2005).
Our logistics network is at the center of making this incredible convenience available to customers. One area where we’ve continued to innovate to provide the best customer experience possible is in our “last mile” network, which coordinates final deliveries to customers. This network is made up of delivery stations located close to customers, where packages are prepared for delivery, and programs that partner with individuals and small businesses who deliver packages on behalf of Amazon. This includes the Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program, which empowers small business entrepreneurs to grow thriving delivery companies; Amazon Flex, which offers individuals the opportunity to earn extra money delivering Amazon packages in their own vehicles; and Hub Delivery, which partners with small businesses, like a local flower shop, to deliver packages in their communities. These programs have created hundreds of thousands of jobs and driving opportunities for people of all backgrounds. For example, the DSP program has empowered 2,600 U.S. business owners to build their businesses across the U.S., creating 210,000 U.S. driving jobs, and generating nearly $50 billion in revenue for their companies. By having these programs and operating our own delivery network, we’ve been able to provide deliveries seven days a week and get packages to customers even faster.
Today, I’m excited to share that we’re investing over $4 billion to expand our rural delivery network, with a focus on small towns across the United States, to bring even faster delivery to our many millions of customers in less densely populated areas. At a time where many logistics providers are backing away from serving rural customers because of cost to serve, we are stepping up our investment to make their lives easier and better. This investment will also grow our rural delivery network’s footprint to over 200 delivery stations, and we estimate it will create over 100,000 new jobs and driving opportunities through a wide range of full-time, part-time and flexible positions in our buildings and on the roads. Once this expansion is complete, our network will be able to deliver over a billion more packages each year to customers living in over 13,000 zip codes spanning 1,200,000 square miles—an area the size of Alaska, California, and Texas combined.
Here’s more about what this delivery network expansion means for rural customers and communities:
1. Providing wide selection, convenience, and fast delivery
While many logistics providers have backed away from investing in rural customers and communities, we’re doing the opposite. In 2020, we opened our first rural delivery station. In 2023, we began scaling our small-town delivery network, and have already seen improvement in delivery speeds by 50% on average. By the end of 2026, we’ll have tripled the size of our rural delivery network, to provide Prime members from Milton, Florida to North Pole, Alaska (and thousands of small towns and rural communities in between) the ability to shop from over 300 million items from the convenience of their homes and receive their packages even faster—cutting average delivery times in half.
This will help Amazon Prime customers in small towns get products they want and need even faster, at the same great low cost. A 2024 independent study from research firm Profitero found prices in Amazon’s store to be the lowest prices across all product categories—with prices that are 14% lower than all major U.S. retailers, on average.
“As a nurse working in a small community, I've seen how Amazon deliveries have become a lifeline for my elderly patients. With limited mobility, they can order essentials right to their doorsteps. It's not just convenient, but preserves their dignity and independence. It's an invaluable service that has brought relief and empowerment to those who need it most,” says Angie Payton, a nurse from Mansfield, Ohio.
Prime has expanded over the years beyond unlimited free shipping to include savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership. Members enjoy exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, as well as movies and series, music and podcasts, photo storage, gaming benefits, books and magazines, and prescription and grocery savings. Yet fast and reliable delivery across a wide selection of products remains a cornerstone of our offering and an enduring priority for us.
2. Creating good-paying, flexible jobs, and spurring local economic growth
When we invest in our delivery network, we deliver an even better experience for customers and we also create job opportunities and economic growth in those communities. For each new facility we open, we estimate an average of 170 jobs will be created at the delivery stations themselves, plus many more through driving opportunities through the DSP and Amazon Flex programs. For those in full-time roles, our delivery stations provide an average hourly wage nearly triple the federal minimum and benefits like health care from day one of employment.
“Amazon opening a delivery station in our town has been an incredible boon for our community,” said Mayor Roslyn White, of Abbeville, Louisiana. “Not only has it created more than 300 jobs for our residents, it has dramatically improved delivery speeds. Amazon's investment is paying dividends for our local economy, and improving quality of life.”
Amazon is the leading job creator in the U.S.—adding more than 500,000 jobs across the country in the last five years, including hundreds of thousands of jobs in small-town communities where we’ve already opened fulfillment centers and delivery stations.
These Amazon investments also spur additional economic activity. For example, recent research shows that investments in our delivery network have already led to $500 million in economic growth in small towns and rural communities, driving GDP growth in counties where we’ve opened a delivery station. And according to a study by economists at Amazon and The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, when Amazon opens a facility, median household incomes in the county increase by $1,225 per year and poverty rates fall by as much as 3.3% on average.
3. Supporting local business
Expanding our network to small town America also creates new opportunities for small businesses who want to partner with Amazon. For example, local businesses like coffee shops and florists can deliver Amazon packages through the Hub Delivery program. Partners can make up to $27,000 in incremental income a year, and help deliver to our customers in smaller towns.
I’m really excited about today’s news because I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that our logistics network can have on communities and people across the country – from easy access to products that might be difficult to get otherwise, to great jobs for people from all backgrounds. I’m proud of this investment and thankful to all the Amazon team members and partners supporting it to help make our customers lives better and easier every day.