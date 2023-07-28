Amazon isn’t just a great place to shop—it’s also a desirable place to work. And perhaps one reason is because Amazon has a lot to offer employees.

In addition to a slew of perks that include an employee discount, education benefits, and paid family leave (just to name a few), Amazon has some great health benefits, too. Unlike many employer health benefits, you can start using the ones at Amazon right from your very first day on the job, with no waiting period.

Here’s a summary of the health benefits that Amazon offers its employees on day one.

Comprehensive health benefits

All full-time employees get medical, dental, and vision coverage, regardless of their level, tenure, or position within the company. Moreover, these benefits start on the first day of the job—there’s no waiting period before they kick in.

In addition, Amazon rounds out this kind of traditional medical care with additional ways to self-care. Employees get access to virtual pain-management resources via Hinge Health, which offers a pain prevention program with exercises and treatments you can access via a mobile app.

Mental health resources

Amazon’s broad selection of mental health benefits are available to all employees, their families, and anyone else living in the household. This includes free access for all employees to Resources for Living, an interactive self-care program that’s a place for personalized, convenient, and confidential mental health and daily life support. In addition, employees are eligible to receive five free live counseling sessions—per issue—every year, along with additional 24/7 support through the mobile app Twill that serves as a portal to a self-guided mental health program. All Amazon employees—including hourly employees—in the U.S. also receive five free sessions per pediatric mental health issue per year, regardless of benefits enrollment status, through Brightline.

Access to cancer care benefits

Being diagnosed with cancer can be a life-changing event, and Amazon helps employees through that challenging time. The company has assembled a team called CARES (Amazon Cancer Advocacy, Resources, Education, and Support) that’s dedicated solely to helping diagnosed employees navigate the whole array of issues they face. That includes acquiring care, understanding and taking advantage of benefits, getting treatment and recovery.

Not only does CARES assist with the gamut of getting treatment, but the team helps employees deal with work-related issues and helps facilitate conversations with managers, Amazon leaders, and human resources as well.

That’s not all. Amazon also partners with AccessHope, which gives employees and their families a direct cancer care support line, second opinions and expert opinions from National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, and other cancer research and treatment institutions.

24/7 access to a medical advice line

All Amazon employees have access to a free 24/7 Medical Advice Line from day one of employment, so they can talk with a registered nurse whenever and wherever they need medical advice. They don't even have to be enrolled in an Amazon medical plan to use the benefit. The nurses on the Medical Advice Line are able to answer general health questions, guide the employee to the appropriate level of care (ER, urgent care, virtual care, or make an appointment with their primary care provider), and provide reassurance for self-care when appropriate.

