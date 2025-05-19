"You have to be willing to learn from everybody. For a number of folks in their careers, at a certain point they seem to lose their thirst to learn. I don't know if it's because you get to a certain point and you think you should know what there is to know, or if it feels threatening to be senior and to not know everything, or it's tiring to always be learning. But I think the second you're not learning is the second you're starting to unwind.