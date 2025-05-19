“At almost every leadership level, when you step up, you want to have some humility and respect for what you don't know and what you have to learn. You can also sometimes have maybe too much respect for it.”



“If you're encountering areas that you haven't been in before with really great leaders who are really deep in those areas, you can delegate too much or not trust yourself enough to really speak up and call out things you want to change. There were some things that seemed a little bit off to me. It was a good reminder that you just have to trust your own instincts and your gut sometimes. And even if you're wrong, people will show you why you're wrong and it's OK.”