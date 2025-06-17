Key takeaways
- Prime members can access early deals starting now before Prime Day 2025 begins.
- Prime members receive exclusive benefits on grocery delivery, streaming, and travel.
- Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month.
Prime Day is returning on July 8, with 4 days of big deals and huge savings across more than 35 categories. But if you’re eager to start shopping now, we’ve got good news: You don’t have to wait. Prime members can unlock incredible savings—weeks before Prime Day begins.
From home tech upgrades and wardrobe refreshes to groceries and household essentials, these early offers deliver exceptional value ahead of the celebration.
Check out the list below for some of the top early Prime Day 2025 deals available now. If you’re not a Prime member yet, be sure to sign up or start a free trial to get access to all the Prime Day savings.
- Early deals on Amazon brands: Prime members save up to 30% on a wide selection of Amazon's own brands. On July 1, members can take advantage of these early deals to stock up on school supplies and everyday household essentials starting at $3 from Amazon Basics, plus summer fashion from Amazon Essentials including dresses and swimwear starting at $12.
- Lowest price on select Amazon devices: Prime members can get our lowest price ever on the Blink Mini 2 two-pack and Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus bundle, as well as save up to 50% on select devices, including eero 6+ mesh wifi system, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series, Kindle Essentials bundle, and Ring Indoor Cam.
- Savings from small businesses: Independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Early access to deals start dropping June 23 through July 6 from small businesses like LuxClub, OREI, Think Tank Scholar, Tipsy Elves, PLANTIFIQUE, Lavisx, and HISK at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness. Members can support and discover small businesses by looking out for the small business-badge and visiting the small business-storefront at amazon.com/supportsmall.
- Cash back with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (June 17–July 14) or an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (July 2–11). Plus, Prime cardmembers earn 10% back or more on exclusive deals with Prime Card Bonus and unlimited 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership (in-store code required for Prime Store Card at Whole Foods Market)—all with no annual credit-card fees. Eligible Prime membership required, subject to availability, see terms.
- Fuel savings with bp, Amoco, and ampm: Prime members can get $1 off per gallon on one fuel purchase up to 35 gallons during the Fourth of July weekend (July 3–6) at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm locations. That’s not all—every day, Prime members can save $0.10 per gallon if purchasing at participating locations. Members can link their membership with earnify, the bp loyalty account, to start saving on every fill-up. Visit amazon.com/fuelsavings to learn more and get started. Terms apply.
- Free grocery deliveries with Amazon grocery subscription: Prime members and customers with a registered EBT card can sign up for the Amazon grocery subscription and get 3 months free—unlocking unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and an array of local grocery and specialty retailers available on Amazon.com, as well as more convenient delivery and pickup options. Learn more at amazon.com/grocerysubscription. Limited time offer. Terms apply. Prime members can also enjoy exclusive savings while shopping for groceries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market online and in store. Visit Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market to learn more.
- Restaurant delivery and pickup with Grubhub+: Prime members can save $10 on a Grubhub+ delivery order over $20 with the code “PRIME10” now through July 7. The code can be entered by Prime members during checkout or automatically applied by clicking the promo banner when shopping Grubhub on Amazon.com, the Amazon Shopping app, or the Grubhub app. More information can be found at amazon.com/grubhub+. Additional fees and terms apply.
- Reading must-haves with Kindle and Kindle Unlimited: Prime members can get 25% off select devices like Kindle Kids and Kindle Scribe, and enjoy up to 80% off thousands of Kindle books like In the Likely Event by Rebecca Yarros, The Teacher by Freida McFadden, and The Forest of Lost Souls by Dean Koontz. Plus, eligible Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Terms and conditions apply.
- Thousands of Prime Day deals under $5 with Amazon Haul: Customers can unlock savings with a series of deals from top categories including hot summer finds, college essentials, fashion, and home that enable shoppers to save more, taking advantage of Amazon Haul’s always-on additional 5% off $50+ spend, and 10% off $75+ spend.
- Trusted shopping with Buy with Prime: Prime members can save big during the lead-up of Prime Day with discounts up to 40% on top products when they shop directly from participating brands' websites like Steve Madden, JLab, and Wyze, using Buy with Prime, which gives U.S.-based Prime members the option to use the convenient shopping benefits of Prime—like fast, free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, and easy returns—on participating brands' websites. Visit amazon.com/buywithprime/brands to learn more.
- Summer travel savings with select partners: Prime members who reserve on Amazon save up to 30% off base rates and enjoy 10% back in an Amazon.com gift card with Avis. Plus, get cruises from $80 per person per day with Carnival Cruise Line, and at least 10% off select hotels through Visit Myrtle Beach.
- Movies, shows, and sports with Prime Video: Prime members can get early access to deals on select add-on subscriptions on Prime Video for $0.99 per month for up to two months. Check out all the Prime Video deals.
- Try Amazon Music Unlimited: For a limited time, customers who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can try it free. Non-Prime members can get access to three months free, and Prime members can get four months free, with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio, as well as the world’s largest collection of audiobooks from Audible with the ability to listen to one audiobook a month. In addition, individual customers who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to a Family Plan with no extra cost for two months. More info can be found at amazon.com/music/unlimited.
- Unlock a world of audio entertainment with Audible Premium Plus: Prime members new to Audible get their first three months free when they sign up for Audible Premium Plus from now to July 31. Enjoy one credit each month to choose any title from our vast premium selection, plus unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks, Audible Originals, podcasts, and more. After the trial, membership auto-renews at $14.95 per month.
- Claim free video games with Prime Gaming, save 30% to 50% on Amazon Luna controller and select bundles: Starting June 17 at 9 a.m. PT, Prime members can claim six bonus free games: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Saints Row 2, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM, and Dungeon of the ENDLESS: Definitive Edition. Additionally, customers in the United States and Canada can save on the Amazon Luna controller and select Fire TV device and Luna controller bundles offered at specific times between June 17 and July 8. Get full details on all Prime Gaming and Amazon Luna Prime Day kick-off promotional offers and stay tuned for even more Prime Day gaming offers.
- Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit: Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit, a national telehealth service offering quick, convenient care for 40+ common conditions, will offer up to 50% off select visit types for Prime members. Customers can seek treatment for Anti-Aging, Eyelash Growth, and Acne Care through secure messaging consultations (where available) for just $14 (regularly $29), with no insurance or membership required.
- Amazon One Medical membership: Amazon One Medical is an in-person and virtual primary care practice with over 150+ offices across the U.S. One Medical will offer Prime members $30 off their first year of One Medical membership, reducing the annual cost to just $69 (regularly $99 for Prime members). Membership covers 24/7 on-demand virtual care, including Urgent Video Chats, “Treat Me Now” messaging consultations for acute concerns, prescription management, and access to easily schedule same and next-day in-person or remote appointments through the One Medical app. Scheduled in-person and remote visits are billed to insurance (most major plans accepted) and not included in the cost of membership.
Join Prime today to save big
Remember, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop all the deals coming up on Prime Day. If you haven’t already, get signed up for savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/joinyoungadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
Trending news and stories
- Next-gen AI demands smarter cooling tech. Here's how AWS delivered it in just 11 months.
- The 10 best books of 2025 so far, according to the Amazon Books Editors
- ‘The Accountant 2’ is streaming on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it.
- Raise a glass for the teaser trailer for ‘Culpa Nuestra,’ coming exclusively to Prime Video