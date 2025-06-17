Cash back with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (June 17–July 14) or an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (July 2–11). Plus, Prime cardmembers earn 10% back or more on exclusive deals with Prime Card Bonus and unlimited 5% back year-round at Amazon.com , Amazon Fresh , and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership (in-store code required for Prime Store Card at Whole Foods Market)—all with no annual credit-card fees. Eligible Prime membership required, subject to availability, see terms .

Fuel savings with bp, Amoco, and ampm : Prime members can get $1 off per gallon on one fuel purchase up to 35 gallons during the Fourth of July weekend (July 3–6) at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm locations. That’s not all—every day, Prime members can save $0.10 per gallon if purchasing at participating locations. Members can link their membership with earnify, the bp loyalty account, to start saving on every fill-up. Visit amazon.com/fuelsavings to learn more and get started. Terms apply.

Free grocery deliveries with Amazon grocery subscription: Prime members and customers with a registered EBT card can sign up for the Amazon grocery subscription and get 3 months free —unlocking unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and an array of local grocery and specialty retailers available on Amazon.com , as well as more convenient delivery and pickup options. Learn more at amazon.com/grocerysubscription . Limited time offer. Terms apply. Prime members can also enjoy exclusive savings while shopping for groceries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market online and in store. Visit Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market to learn more.

Restaurant delivery and pickup with Grubhub+: Prime members can save $10 on a Grubhub+ delivery order over $20 with the code “PRIME10” now through July 7. The code can be entered by Prime members during checkout or automatically applied by clicking the promo banner when shopping Grubhub on Amazon.com, the Amazon Shopping app, or the Grubhub app. More information can be found at amazon.com/grubhub+ . Additional fees and terms apply.

Reading must-haves with Kindle and Kindle Unlimited: Prime members can get 25% off select devices like Kindle Kids and Kindle Scribe , and enjoy up to 80% off thousands of Kindle books like In the Likely Event by Rebecca Yarros, The Teacher by Freida McFadden, and The Forest of Lost Souls by Dean Koontz. Plus, eligible Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Terms and conditions apply.