U.S. beta launches today in the Amazon Shopping app, featuring fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee, with delivery times of one to two weeks.
Amazon has always worked to provide customers with the widest possible selection, low prices, and a convenient shopping experience, and we offer more than 300 million products across more than 35 product categories. This wide selection is made possible by our selling partners around the world who offer hundreds of millions of items in our store. Since welcoming independent sellers into our store over two decades ago, we have worked to make it easy for sellers to list their products in Amazon’s store and ship them directly to customers themselves—or use our Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service where we pick, pack, and ship products on their behalf.
Building on this longstanding partnership, we’re introducing an experience in the Amazon shopping app and mobile website called “Amazon Haul” that provides customers in the U.S. a place to discover even more affordable fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products with ultra-low prices and typical delivery times of one to two weeks. Amazon Haul offers a wide selection of products—all priced $20 and under—backed by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee, which protects customers when they buy in our store whether they are sold by Amazon or one of our selling partners. Amazon Haul is now rolling out in beta and available to U.S. customers when they next update their Amazon Shopping app.
“Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices,” said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon. “Amazon Haul aims to help make shopping for fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products even more fun, easy, and affordable, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z product guarantee so customers can shop with confidence that the products they’re purchasing are safe, authentic, and in the condition expected. It’s early days for this experience, and we’ll continue to listen to customers as we refine and expand it in the weeks and months to come.”
Low prices, extra savings, and free delivery on orders over $25
Amazon Haul has its own shopping experience, search, cart, and checkout so customers can build up a great haul of items at low prices. All items are priced $20 or less with the majority priced $10 and under, and some items as low as $1. Customers can enjoy even more savings when they add more items to a single order, with 5% off orders $50 and over, and 10% off orders $75 or more.
Customers can find Amazon Haul in the Amazon Shopping app by searching “Haul” in the search bar, navigating to Amazon Haul from the main menu icon, or by going to www.amazon.com/haul on their mobile device browser to shop a wide selection of items with crazy low prices, including a three-piece trimmer razor set for DIY slim haircuts for $2.99; an array of colorful table runners to help decorate for the holidays for $2.99; an iPhone 16 case for $1.79; a women’s elastic stretch cinch belt for $1.99; a pair of touchscreen winter gloves for $3.21; an elegant necklace, bracelet, and earring set for $2.99; and a two-pack of kitchen tongs for grilling for $4.99. Orders of $25 or more qualify for free delivery in one to two weeks, with a fee of $3.99 on orders under $25.
For any item a customer chooses not to keep, we offer free returns on all Amazon Haul purchases over $3.00 within 15 days of delivery, and provide customers with convenient and hassle-free returns at more than 8,000 drop-off locations across the U.S. including Amazon Lockers, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Markets, UPS, and Staples.
Trustworthy products, protected by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee
Amazon screens the products sellers offer in Haul so customers can be confident they’ll receive products that are safe, authentic, and compliant with applicable regulations. All items available in Amazon Haul are covered by Amazon’s longstanding A-to-z Guarantee. The A-to-z Guarantee protects customers when they buy any item in our store and covers product condition, including if the item is damaged, defective, or not as described.
Serving a range of shopping needs
While Amazon continues to offer over 300 million items with fast, free delivery for Prime members, including millions of products with Same-Day Delivery and tens of millions of products with One-Day Delivery, we also hear from customers that sometimes they would love to shop ultra-low-priced products even if some of them take one to two weeks to arrive. We are just getting started with Amazon Haul and look forward to hearing from customers as we continue to innovate on and further improve the shopping experience.