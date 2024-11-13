Amazon has always worked to provide customers with the widest possible selection, low prices, and a convenient shopping experience, and we offer more than 300 million products across more than 35 product categories. This wide selection is made possible by our selling partners around the world who offer hundreds of millions of items in our store. Since welcoming independent sellers into our store over two decades ago, we have worked to make it easy for sellers to list their products in Amazon’s store and ship them directly to customers themselves—or use our

Fulfillment by Amazon

(FBA) service where we pick, pack, and ship products on their behalf.