Amazon protects every product purchased in our store with the A-to-z Guarantee so customers can shop with confidence.
Amazon and our selling partners work hard to delight customers every day. We are proud to stand behind every product sold in our store, and want customers to shop with peace of mind, trusting they can find a vast, safe, and authentic selection of products. We launched the A-to-z Guarantee more than 20 years ago to offer customers a hassle-free remediation process for products sold and fulfilled by our selling partners, and have since expanded the A-to-z Guarantee to protect customer purchases beyond seamless returns.
Efficient resolution of property damage or personal injury claims
Customers can continue to contact Amazon directly to request a refund if they are not happy with the delivery or condition of a product purchased in our store, and were not able to resolve the issue directly with the selling partner, as well as file a claim in the event of a defective product purchase.
In 2021, we expanded the A-to-z Guarantee to include a streamlined process for U.S. customers to resolve personal injury or property damage claims due to a defective product purchased in our store. This protection applies to all physical products—including items sold by our approximately 2 million selling partners.
While injury or damage caused by a defective product purchases is rare, we strive to make the resolution of any such claim straightforward and convenient. To simplify this process for our customers and selling partners, Amazon will facilitate the resolution of property damage and personal injury claims between the customer, the selling partner, and their insurance provider. Customers can file a claim by contacting Amazon's Customer Service, and we will notify the selling partner and help them address the issue. This streamlined process goes beyond Amazon’s legal obligation, and ultimately saves time, money, and effort for all.
The A-to-z Guarantee helps both customers and our selling partners
We believe effective claims resolution is the right thing to do for customers and selling partners to ensure a great experience. If a selling partner does not respond to a claim, or rejects a claim we believe to be valid, Amazon will step in to address the immediate customer concern, and separately work with the seller.
When a claim is filed, Amazon combines our advanced fraud and abuse detection systems with external, independent insurance specialists to analyze filings, take on the investigative work for our selling partners, present valid claims, and deny unsubstantiated, frivolous, or abusive claims. By doing this work on behalf of sellers, we save them from having to investigate these claims on their own. Innovating this process enables customers to shop confidently, which in turn drives selling partner success.
Amazon continues to provide an industry-leading shopping experience
Our commitment to customers is longstanding, and customers can shop with confidence knowing that Amazon stands behind all products sold in our store. The A-to-z Guarantee is a cornerstone of that commitment, and to our knowledge, Amazon is the first and only retail store to offer customers this level of purchase protection, and personal injury and property damage coverage.
Learn more about Amazon’s commitment to product safety in our blueprint and the actions the private and public sectors can partner on to further product safety for consumers.
More resources:
- A-to-z Guarantee: Help and customer service page
- A-to-z Guarantee: Claims process for property damage and personal injury