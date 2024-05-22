While injury or damage caused by a defective product purchases is rare, we strive to make the resolution of any such claim straightforward and convenient. To simplify this process for our customers and selling partners, Amazon will facilitate the resolution of property damage and personal injury claims between the customer, the selling partner, and their insurance provider. Customers can file a claim by

contacting Amazon's Customer Service

, and we will notify the selling partner and help them address the issue. This streamlined process goes beyond Amazon’s legal obligation, and ultimately saves time, money, and effort for all.