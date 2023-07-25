Amazon launches “Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” page for customers to view product recalls and safety information for items they purchased in Amazon’s store. While we always proactively notify customers about product recalls and safety alerts, customers now have a dedicated location to view these communications in one place.

With the “Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” page, we aim to make it easier for customers to be aware of recalls on products they have purchased in our store, navigate to get more information about recalls, and view available refund or return options. If a recall is announced or a product safety alert is issued, Amazon customers will receive a personalized email with details about the recall, and see an alert banner on top of their “Your orders” page. This banner will link to their personal “Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” page for more details about potential safety hazards, as well as to the recall notice for options such as a refund, return, or repair.

Previously, customers were forced to rely on third-party websites to learn about a product recall, and required to submit personal information to receive instructions on what to do with a recalled product. With this new feature, we are able to directly reach 100% of customers who have bought a recalled product in our store and provide clear instructions on what to do next.

In the unlikely case of a recall, Amazon’s selling partners also have an option in the U.S. to leverage Amazon's Recalls Logistics Service (RLS). By opting into RLS, in addition to notifying customers who purchased the selling partner’s products in our store, we also can issue refunds on behalf of the selling partner and manage return logistics.

With these and other innovations—such as our robust seller vetting, product safety and compliance verification, and expanded A-to-z Guarantee—customers can shop confidently knowing we stand behind all products in our store and will make it right in the rare event a product does not meet expectations.

Learn more about recalls and product safety alerts.