Customer safety is a top priority, and we take prompt action to protect customers when we are aware of a safety concern. When a product in our store is recalled, Amazon’s cutting-edge technology lets us immediately remove the product, prevent further sales, and notify customers to ensure the item is properly disposed of or returned to the original manufacturer or seller.

We also continuously monitor and review, in real time, a variety of sources of recall notifications, including regulatory announcements, authority email aliases, and direct contacts from manufacturers and sellers.

Watch the above video to learn more about our recall process.