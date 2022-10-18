Amazon premiered a new video that documents law enforcement’s tireless pursuit of counterfeiters.

The video was filmed on location in Walnut, California, and follows along as U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department execute search warrants at a suspected counterfeiter’s residence and a warehouse where fake auto parts are stored.

Intelligence from Amazon led to the joint operation and resulted in the seizure of more than 10,000 counterfeit automotive grilles worth $1.2 million destined for multiple retailers across the supply chain. Taking counterfeits out of circulation protects Amazon’s customers and consumers everywhere.

“We hope that this video brings home for viewers that counterfeiting is not a victimless crime. Fake products harm brands, legitimate rights owners, and consumers,” said Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit. “Often, these criminals are affiliated with other nefarious activities, such as human trafficking, identity fraud, and money laundering. We appreciate the partnership with the brands involved, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for acting on our referrals and pursuing the case. Together, we can better help stop counterfeit crimes at scale.”

In addition to holding bad actors accountable, Amazon’s brand protection strategy includes powerful and highly effective proactive efforts to protect our store, and industry-leading tools enabling rights owners to partner with us to better protect their brands.

