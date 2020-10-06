Policy news & views

Facebook
Who We Are
Who We Are
Leadership Principles
Our Positions
Awards & Recognition
What We Do
What We Do
Amazon Store
Delivery & Logistics
Devices & Services
Amazon Web Services
Entertainment
Our Workplace
Our Workplace
Our Employees
Employee Benefits
Diversity and Inclusion
Employee Training and Opportunities
Workplace Safety
Facilities
Corporate Offices
Amazon Tours
Our Impact
Our Impact
Economic Impact
Economic Growth
Job Creation
Community Investments
Empowerment
Small Businesses
Authors
AWS Customers
Delivery Partners
Community Impact
STEM Education
Reducing Homelessness
Combating Hunger
Disaster Relief
AmazonSmile
Our Planet
Our Planet
The Climate Pledge
Sustainable Operations
Improving Packaging
Our Supply Chain
How Amazon works
Fringe notions on antitrust would destroy small businesses and hurt consumers
Read more
October 06, 2020
Voting
Amazon Studios announces 50 state initiative #AllInForVoting to get out the vote
Read more
August 25, 2020
Public policy
Amazon stands ready to support AB 3262 if all stores are held to the same standards
Read more
August 21, 2020
Public policy
Statement by Jeff Bezos to the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary
Read more
July 28, 2020
AWS
We are implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of Rekognition
Read more
June 10, 2020
Company news
Amazon donates $10 million to organizations supporting justice and equity
Read more
June 03, 2020
Public policy
Response to House Judiciary Committee letter on seller data
Read more
May 15, 2020
Public policy
It's time for Congress to establish a federal price gouging law
Read more
May 13, 2020
AWS
Setting the record straight on JEDI
Read more
May 08, 2020
Public policy
Amazon's response to our wrongful inclusion on the Notorious Markets list
Read more
April 29, 2020
Artificial intelligence
Inventing for customers for a better tomorrow
Read more
November 20, 2019
Public policy
Amazon Intellectual Property Accelerator
Read more
October 01, 2019
