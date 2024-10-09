Amazon simplifies product research, leveraging generative AI to bring together shopping guidance and product recommendations on over 100 product types.
Shopping for products you’re unfamiliar with can take time. Many of us have spent hours researching features and options that exist for any one particular type of product. For example, when buying a TV, you may want to know about the latest technology, what features matter most, which brands to consider, and what other customers recommend, alongside refined product picks based on the attributes and criteria that matter most to you.
To help customers quickly get up to speed on products they might be less familiar with, we're introducing AI Shopping Guides in our U.S. app (iOS and Android) and mobile website on over 100 product types in our store, ranging from TVs, area rugs, dog food, and running shoes, to headphones and face moisturizers. Amazon’s new AI Shopping Guides help you reduce the time spent researching before you make a purchase by proactively consolidating key information you need alongside a relevant selection of products, making it easier to find the right product for your needs quickly and easily.
AI Shopping Guides take the guesswork out of shopping for new products and provide insights at your fingertips. Whether you’re looking for the right camping tent for your first backpacking trip, buying the best shoes for running in the rain, or the perfect new kitchen appliance, you can turn to AI Shopping Guides for help. Each guide offers educational content and customer insights to help you make informed purchase decisions. Based on your shopping needs, you’ll see a highly relevant selection within the guide and can easily transition from learning mode to browsing a refined selection of products. And, with Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI-powered shopping assistant, you can quickly receive answers to any additional questions that come up as you shop.
Scaling AI Shopping Guides with generative AI
The information needed to make an informed purchase decision varies significantly with different product types, and that information also constantly changes with new technologies, product features, trends, and customer insights. Generative AI helps us scale AI Shopping Guides across Amazon's vast selection by using large language models (LLMs) to uncover the most helpful attributes, use cases, features, brands, and terminology for each product type from our catalog data and continually ensure that information is current and relevant.
The LLMs then generate tailored guide descriptions based on this information, paired with product recommendations. AI Shopping Guides are built using Amazon Bedrock, which provides scalable access to the latest foundation models and AI tools that make it the most efficient way to build and scale generative AI applications.
How to find AI Shopping Guides
AI Shopping Guides will automatically appear in search autocomplete suggestions when appropriate, and you can click on them to start exploring the guide and narrowing your product search. You can also click the “Keep Shopping For” card on the Amazon homepage to see AI Shopping Guides relevant to your recent shopping activities. You can also explore popular AI Shopping Guides by visiting Amazon.com/AIShoppingGuides.
AI Shopping Guides are rolling out to all U.S. customers across over 100 types of products, and we look forward to launching more product types in the weeks and months to come. It’s still early days, but we believe AI Shopping Guides—alongside our other AI-powered features, including Rufus, review highlights, Fit Review Highlights, visual search, and AI-generated product information—will meaningfully improve how you learn about, explore, and discover the products you need and want.