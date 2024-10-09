AI Shopping Guides take the guesswork out of shopping for new products and provide insights at your fingertips. Whether you’re looking for the right camping tent for your first backpacking trip, buying the best shoes for running in the rain, or the perfect new kitchen appliance, you can turn to AI Shopping Guides for help. Each guide offers educational content and customer insights to help you make informed purchase decisions. Based on your shopping needs, you’ll see a highly relevant selection within the guide and can easily transition from learning mode to browsing a refined selection of products. And, with

Rufus

, Amazon’s generative AI-powered shopping assistant, you can quickly receive answers to any additional questions that come up as you shop.