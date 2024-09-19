For example, instead of providing generic product recommendations to customers such as “More like this,” we’ll provide more specific, personalized recommendations such as "Gift boxes in time for Mother's Day" or "Cool deals to improve your curling game" based on a customer’s shopping activity. Or, if a customer regularly searches for gluten-free products and they search for “gluten free cereal,” now AI will intelligently position the term “gluten-free” within product descriptions of the right products that appear in search results, ensuring it stands out prominently–even if Amazon or the selling partner has listed “gluten-free” at the very end of the product description. This makes it easier for customers to quickly locate the right product based on the attributes that are most important to them. Whether it’s gluten free cereal, a smartwatch with long battery life, a dining table for two, or a backpack that fits a 16-inch laptop—personalization powered by generative AI makes it easier for customers to discover products suited to their specific needs.

