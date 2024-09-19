Launching today, this personal AI assistant was built using Amazon Bedrock and offers tailored business insights to boost productivity and drive seller growth.
Amazon has been investing in machine learning and AI for more than 25 years in nearly every area of our business, from powering awesome shopping experiences to developing innovative solutions for our selling partners. More recently, advancements in generative AI have made it possible to deliver even more innovative experiences, including further simplifying selling in Amazon’s store while providing more powerful avenues for growth. Today, we are introducing in beta a new generative AI-powered personal assistant for sellers, codenamed Project Amelia.
For independent sellers, managing a successful global selling business can require navigating a number of complex and challenging areas. Sellers need to determine how to build amazing products that meet unique customer needs, ensure compliance with different regulations and policies, advertise their products and brands to acquire and retain customers, forecast sales trends while overseeing their supply chains and ensuring appropriate inventory levels and placement, and so much more. While Amazon offers many powerful tools and services to assist with these tasks, we want to make it even easier for sellers to manage and grow their business.
Project Amelia provides sellers with an all-in-one, generative AI-based selling expert that is always available to immediately provide sellers with the answers, advice, and tools they need to succeed. Sellers simply ask Project Amelia a question, and they get a response with accurate information and guidance, allowing sellers to more easily and efficiently manage their business. Project Amelia is an always-available, expert partner to sellers, learning their unique businesses so it can offer personalized insights and support, and available from any page within Seller Central, at any time.
Project Amelia is built using Amazon Bedrock, which provides scalable access to the latest foundation models and AI tools that make it the most efficient way to build and scale generative AI applications. Additionally, Project Amelia is built using a combination of broad world knowledge that informs many generative AI solutions, coupled with deep expertise and specialized knowledge of selling on Amazon, giving it the unique ability to provide sellers with relevant, tailored responses designed to drive success selling in Amazon’s store. Over time, we will build on Project Amelia’s expertise to provide sellers with more personalized responses to even the most complex questions.
Starting today, Project Amelia can provide valuable responses to sellers’ questions, as well as offer fast access to critical business metrics and reports that are unique to each seller. We will continue to enhance the core, broad knowledgebase for Project Amelia and continue to build on its expertise to ensure it covers the specific domains we know matter most to sellers. As Amelia evolves, it will provide a more personalized experience and will increasingly gain the ability to not only converse with sellers, but anticipate their needs, take actions, and resolve issues on their behalf.
Project Amelia’s capabilities span three key areas:
Knowledge-based questions: Sellers can ask specific questions and receive relevant, summarized information learned from highly accurate and reliable sources on Seller Central and beyond, making it easy to quickly find what they need. Asked a question like, “What are the top things I need to do to prepare for the holiday season?” Project Amelia will quickly produce personalized information and best practices.
Status updates and metrics: Sellers can quickly retrieve their sales data and customer traffic information, and gain visibility into critical aspects of their business by asking questions like, “How is my business doing?” Project Amelia will provide a summary of recent sales, units sold, and website traffic, and compare this data to the prior year. Sellers can also drill down into the results by asking additional questions like, “What about my cotton t-shirts?” Project Amelia will then offer an overview of that specific product’s sales, growth, customer traffic, and more.
Actions and issue resolution: Coming soon, Project Amelia will be able to offer straightforward resolution paths to complex issues and tasks by diagnosing problems and, in some cases, offering to take action on behalf of sellers. By simply asking Project Amelia for help with a task or resolving an issue—such as, “I have 300 units on the way and don’t see that reflected in the report. Can someone look into this?”— sellers will receive personalized guidance, and if needed, assistance investigating the issue or connecting the seller with support to ensure the problem is resolved as quickly as possible. In the future, Project Amelia will provide additional help managing the task or even offer to solve the problem on a seller’s behalf. By streamlining sellers’ operational demands and burdens, Project Amelia will reduce the time and effort required by sellers to manage their business, which they can reinvest in their growth.
Project Amelia is available in beta starting today for an initial set of U.S. sellers, and will progressively roll out to additional U.S. sellers in the coming weeks. Later this year, Project Amelia will begin a phased rollout in additional countries and will start to become accessible in languages other than English.
We are always seeking to equip our selling partners with the most effective tools and capabilities, empowering them to more easily start and grow a successful business. By leveraging the transformative power of generative AI, we are creating and deploying technologies that will improve how sellers can manage and grow their businesses. Innovative solutions like Project Amelia are reducing the time, effort, and resources required from sellers to manage their business, allowing them more time for building great products and delighting customers.
This is only the beginning for Project Amelia. As sellers begin interacting with it, the technology will learn and evolve, leading to more comprehensive and personalized responses, with deeper insights and advice specific to sellers’ business needs. We are also continuously enhancing and refining Project Amelia with additional knowledge and capabilities, fulfilling a vision to make it an amazing selling assistant and trusted advisor that empowers sellers to thrive and drive even greater success in Amazon's store.