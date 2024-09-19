Actions and issue resolution: Coming soon, Project Amelia will be able to offer straightforward resolution paths to complex issues and tasks by diagnosing problems and, in some cases, offering to take action on behalf of sellers. By simply asking Project Amelia for help with a task or resolving an issue—such as, “I have 300 units on the way and don’t see that reflected in the report. Can someone look into this?”— sellers will receive personalized guidance, and if needed, assistance investigating the issue or connecting the seller with support to ensure the problem is resolved as quickly as possible. In the future, Project Amelia will provide additional help managing the task or even offer to solve the problem on a seller’s behalf. By streamlining sellers’ operational demands and burdens, Project Amelia will reduce the time and effort required by sellers to manage their business, which they can reinvest in their growth.