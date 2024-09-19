New generative AI empowers advertisers to elevate creativity, crafting ads that captivate audiences.
Today at Accelerate, Amazon Ads announced a new feature that uses generative AI technology to make it easier for advertisers to create more interesting and relevant video ads for customers. The new feature, Video generator, creates visually rich video content in a matter of minutes and at no additional cost. Using a single product image, Video generator curates custom AI-generated videos tailored to a product's distinct selling proposition and features, leveraging Amazon's unique insights to vividly bring a product story to life.
We also introduced a new live image capability that makes it fast and easy for brands to create short, animated campaign images.
Live image will be offered as part of Image generator, our first generative AI-powered technology designed to remove creative barriers and enable brands to produce lifestyle imagery that enhances ad performance.
Amazon Ads developed Video generator in response to advertiser feedback and industry data. According to a recent study from Wyzowl, 89% of consumers said they want to see more videos from brands in 2024, while businesses reported the lack of time and cost as the top barriers to video marketing.
“Video generator is another meaningful innovation that leverages generative AI to inspire creativity and deliver more value for both advertisers and shoppers. We are hard at work delivering generative AI applications that empower advertisers to craft visually stunning, high-performing ads,” said Jay Richman, vice president of product and technology for Amazon Ads.
Both Video generator and live image are currently available in beta to select U.S. advertisers. We will evolve these capabilities based on feedback from our beta advertisers, fine-tuning the technology before a wider release to ensure the highest-quality experience for our customers.
We will continue to use AI to improve the advertiser and shopping experience so brands can seamlessly create engaging ad content that resonates with customers.