- Customers can shop a vast selection of products typically found in a local supercenter, including everyday household essentials like paper products, health and beauty items, and over-the-counter medications, for quick delivery straight to their doorsteps.
- 1-hour delivery is already available in hundreds of cities and towns across the U.S., and 3-hour delivery is live in over 2,000 cities and towns; customers can check if their area has 1-hour or 3-hour delivery by visiting www.amazon.com/getitfast.
- Prime members get even more value with discounted delivery fees—adding extra savings and convenience to their membership.
Amazon delivery keeps getting faster, with new 1-hour and 3-hour options giving customers the ability to shop over 90,000 products for fast, reliable delivery in just a few quick clicks. These new delivery options save customers time by bringing the selection typically available in local supercenters straight to their doorsteps. From everyday essentials like pantry items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty items, and over-the-counter medications, to other popular categories like electronics, toys, clothing and accessories, and home and garden, we’re creating more opportunities for customers to shop Amazon when and how they want.
Customers will see items eligible for 1-hour and 3-hour delivery throughout their regular Same-Day shopping experience via new messaging next to product names. To make it even easier for customers to browse this selection, we’ve also added “in 1 hour” or “in 3 hours” search filters and a dedicated storefront shopping page in areas where these options are available.
The convenience of 1-hour delivery is currently available to customers in hundreds of cities and towns across the U.S., including parts of major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., and smaller cities such as Des Moines, Iowa; Boise, Idaho; and American Fork, Utah. 3-hour delivery is offered in over 2,000 cities and towns, which includes large, mid-size, and small cities, as well as surrounding suburbs like Cornwall, Pennsylvania; Harrah, Oklahoma; and Arabi, Louisiana. Our new delivery options are available seven days a week and we plan to bring 1-hour and 3-hour delivery to even more areas in the coming months. Customers can check if their area has 1-hour or 3-hour delivery by visiting www.amazon.com/getitfast.
“Our customers are busier than ever and are looking for new ways to save time while keeping their households running. We saw an opportunity to use our unique operational expertise and delivery network to help make customers’ lives a little easier while unlocking even more value for Prime members,” said Udit Madan, senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon. “We’re excited to say that two decades after Prime first launched, we’re still innovating to make delivery even faster, while maintaining the same everyday low prices and vast selection Amazon is known for.”
Prime members get even more value with discounted delivery fees of $9.99 for 1-hour delivery and $4.99 for 3-hour delivery. Customers without a Prime membership pay $19.99 for 1-hour delivery and $14.99 for 3-hour delivery. Prime members can continue to take advantage of our standard Same-Day Delivery option, which remains free on qualifying orders.
Continuous innovation to deliver faster
After delivering to Prime members at record-breaking speeds for the last three years, our new convenient delivery options represent the next phase of innovation, powering even faster delivery speeds in 2026. By revamping our standard Same-Day fulfillment process, we’re able to deliver a broad selection at faster speeds through our existing operations network. We’re making 1-hour and 3-hour deliveries possible by leveraging our existing Same-Day Delivery sites, which means customers can easily restock their frequently purchased household goods while shopping for unique items like a children’s car seat for a surprise baby shower, a humidifier during the peak of cold and flu season, and an air mattress for visiting house guests, with delivery in as fast as an hour.
Since its launch in 2015, Amazon Same-Day Delivery has expanded to offer delivery on millions of items to customers in more than 9,000 cities and towns across the U.S. Our Same-Day Delivery sites function as highly efficient hubs that enable the full lifecycle of an order under one roof, from fulfillment to final delivery. Over time, this integrated approach, coupled with our predictive AI inventory placement algorithms, has streamlined the picking, sorting, and fulfillment processes to enable even faster delivery speeds, all while maintaining our high safety standards for employees and delivery partners.
Our new 1-hour and 3-hour delivery options add to a growing portfolio of convenient Prime delivery services including two-day shipping, Next-Day Delivery, and Same-Day Delivery, which are all designed to meet different customer needs while still providing the vast selection, everyday low prices, and fast, reliable delivery Prime is known for. Prime members get free Prime shipping on more than 300 million items across over 35 categories, with tens of millions of items available for Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery. We are also testing Amazon Now, which offers delivery in about 30 minutes or less on thousands of everyday essentials and perishable groceries, in select locations.