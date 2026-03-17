Amazon delivery keeps getting faster, with new 1-hour and 3-hour options giving customers the ability to shop over 90,000 products for fast, reliable delivery in just a few quick clicks. These new delivery options save customers time by bringing the selection typically available in local supercenters straight to their doorsteps. From

everyday essentials

like pantry items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty items, and over-the-counter medications, to other popular categories like electronics, toys, clothing and accessories, and home and garden, we’re creating more opportunities for customers to shop Amazon when and how they want.