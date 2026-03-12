Beyond safety, we invest heavily in pay, benefits, and long-term opportunity. Our regular full-time operations employees earn an average base wage of

more than $23 per hour, with total average compensation of more than $30 per hour

when you include the value of benefits such as health care starting Day 1, prepaid college education, and on-the-job training. We also help employees prepare for the jobs of the future through programs like the

Amazon Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship

and the

AWS Work Based Learning Program

. Our broader upskilling efforts, including Career Choice, have already supported more than 700,000 employees worldwide by covering education and training costs and creating clear pathways to career advancement at Amazon and beyond. Through

Future Ready 2030

, we’ve committed an additional $2.5 billion to help 50 million people globally—including employees and our neighbors—build skills for in-demand technical roles.