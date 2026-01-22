Key takeaways
- Amazon uses AI in the hiring process to transform technical assessments, enable real-time interview transcriptions, and intelligently match candidates to roles based on skills and experience.
- With AI interview transcriptions, 83% of candidates report more engaging conversations.
- Candidates using AI job matching are 24% more likely to receive a positive outcome after their interview loop.
At Amazon, innovation is woven into everything we do, including how we create great experiences for candidates interested in joining our teams.
As generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) continues to transform how we work and support our teams around the world, we have dedicated teams focused on reimagining our hiring process to better reflect how work gets done at Amazon.
This approach allows candidates to showcase their best work in more creative, authentic ways, and further enhances our human-centered hiring, where technology reduces administrative tasks and augments human judgment.
As part of that approach, we design our systems to focus on skills, preferences, experience, and qualifications, which allows candidates to spend time sharing what makes them unique.
We continuously test our systems to ensure they align with Amazon’s Leadership Principles and uphold our commitment to fairness and security as we build teams that reflect the global customers we serve. Here are some examples of how we’re using AI to weave Amazon’s spirit of innovation and customer obsession into the hiring journey:
1. Building technical assessments that reflect real-world AI use
The day-to-day experience of software development engineers (SDEs) has evolved significantly, with AI-assisted coding becoming an essential component of modern development environments.
Our SDEs use Gen AI tools like Amazon Q, Cline, and Kiro to help with tasks like writing and documenting code, debugging, refactoring code, and assisting with testing. Gen AI is a key part of a SDE’s work, which is why we’ve reimagined our technical assessments to better reflect how SDEs are actually working.
This new experience allows candidates to work with an interactive AI assistant on a real coding platform to mirror the kind of problem-solving our developers do every day, while still allowing candidates to demonstrate their distinct skills. "This new approach gives candidates a more authentic glimpse into how Amazon engineers work," said Girish Bajaj, vice president of Core Tech, Prime Video Studios. "It's helping us identify great builders while giving them a chance to experience what it’s like to build and invent at Amazon."
Candidates find these assessments more relevant and engaging, with 87% of candidates reporting that the coding questions effectively relate to the role they're pursuing.
2. Making interviews more authentic with AI-powered transcription
Historically, our employee interviewers have taken detailed notes during candidate interviews to support our data-driven evaluations. However, the process has often involved splitting attention between in-depth note-taking and facilitating authentic conversations with candidates.
We’re exploring how AI can improve the quality and depth of candidate interviews with a new pilot that integrates recording and transcription capabilities directly into Amazon’s interview system.
The system generates accurate and real-time transcripts, allowing interviewers to be fully present and focus on meaningful conversations with candidates.
We require explicit consent from candidates before any interview recording begins, and we clearly explain what will be recorded, how the recordings will be used, and how long they'll be retained. Transparency is essential because we want candidates to feel comfortable and fully informed throughout their experience.
The results speak for themselves: 83% of candidates report more engaging interactions with their interviewers following the rollout of this tool.
"We set out to build features that enhance how we listen to, engage with, and evaluate every candidate,” said Troy Winters, vice president of Global Talent Acquisition. “We’re excited about the feedback and results we’re seeing so far and look forward to making these tools available to more candidates in 2026 and beyond.”
3. Using machine learning to better match candidates to roles
Finding the right job match can be daunting—both for candidates searching through open roles and for recruiters evaluating applications.
Our teams have developed technology that goes beyond keyword matching to intelligently recommend roles based on candidates' skills, experiences, and preferences. Whether someone is actively exploring opportunities at Amazon or their original application's role has been filled, the system proactively suggests other suitable positions—giving candidates another chance to be considered without having to start their search over from scratch.
We've also built technology that evaluates how well candidates fit specific roles during the initial screening process. This assessment helps identify candidates who are potentially bar-raising for the position. Early results have been encouraging: When we use this matching technology, candidates that move to the interview stage are 24% more likely to receive a positive outcome after their initial interview loop compared to those evaluated without it.
Together, these capabilities create a smoother path to matching talented individuals with roles where they can make an impact from day one.
Amazon’s hiring commitment
As we continue to evolve our candidate and hiring processes, one thing remains constant: Our commitment to building innovative teams that invent and deliver for customers. We maintain transparency with candidates around when and how AI is used in the hiring process because we believe candidates deserve to understand when they're interacting with AI.
Additionally, every AI solution we develop undergoes regular and rigorous testing to ensure it meets our robust requirements for fairness, security, and effectiveness, helping us to drive the right outcomes. We're continuing to explore ways AI can enhance the hiring process, including helping hiring managers create clear and effective job descriptions, providing recruiters with additional insights and tools, streamlining the application process, and more—all while maintaining the same high standards and customer focus that have always made Amazon a great place to work.
