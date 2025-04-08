Whether you're an experienced professional, recent college graduate, or someone rejoining the workforce, understanding Amazon's distinctive interview process is crucial for successfully joining the company. This guide will walk you through each step, from application to interview, highlighting what makes Amazon's approach different and how to prepare effectively.
Amazon's process is deeply rooted in its Leadership Principles. These 16 principles aren't just lip service or corporate values on a wall, they're the foundation of every hiring decision (and our culture). While other interviews outside of Amazon might focus on general workplace scenarios, Amazon's structured approach evaluates candidates through the lens of these principles.
The Amazon interview process typically follows five key steps, each designed to assess different aspects of a candidate's potential. Let's break them down:
Step 1: Application
Your journey begins with crafting an application that speaks Amazon's language. This crucial first step requires more than just submitting a standard resume and cover letter.
Start by thoroughly reviewing the job description, noting specific requirements and how they align with your experience. Amazon's job posts often contain valuable clues about which Leadership Principles are most relevant for the role.
Amazon's application system uses sophisticated screening tools, so incorporating relevant keywords from the job description is crucial. However, avoid excessive keyword stuffing. All content should flow naturally and tell a compelling story about your career journey.
Your resume should be both comprehensive and precise. Use strong action verbs and follow what Amazon recruiters call the "so what?" test: Don't just list what you did, but demonstrate the impact of your actions.
For example, instead of using the phrase "managed a team's cloud migration project" in your resume, write "led a 15-person team in completing a cloud migration project two months ahead of schedule, resulting in $1.2M annual savings." This approach demonstrates both your impact and your understanding of Amazon's data-driven culture.
Step 2: Initial screening
The phone screen marks your first live interaction with Amazon, and it's far more than a casual conversation.
During this 30- to 45-minute discussion, you'll typically speak with a recruiter or hiring manager who will assess your basic qualifications and potential fit for the role. The conversation covers multiple aspects: technical validation for technical roles, behavioral questions aligning to the Leadership Principles, role-specific scenarios, and a discussion about compensation expectations.
This is also the time for you to ask questions about the role and team.
While response times vary, candidates usually hear back within a week. Although this is an initial screening, it's still a formal interview that requires thorough preparation. Many candidates underestimate this step, but strong performance here sets the tone for your entire Amazon interview journey. So approach it with the same level of preparation you would give to any formal interview.
Step 3: Preparation for behavioral interviews with the STAR method
Amazon's interview process is distinctly behavioral-based and designed to understand how you've handled real situations in your professional life.
The cornerstone of these interviews is the STAR method: situation, task, action, and result. This provides a structured framework for sharing your experiences. When crafting your responses, remember that specificity is crucial. Rather than providing general overviews, focus on detailed accounts of individual situations that demonstrate your alignment with Amazon's Leadership Principles. Here some examples:
- Include precise metrics and data that quantify your impact when you’re showcasing Customer Obsession or Bias for Action (two of the Leadership Principles).
- While describing collaborative efforts, use "I" statements to clearly articulate your personal contributions and decision-making process. Instead of saying "we improved customer satisfaction," say "I implemented a new feedback system that increased customer satisfaction scores by 40% over six months."
This level of detail helps interviewers understand not just what you accomplished, but how you think, lead, and deliver results. Each STAR story should be a complete narrative that includes the context of the situation, your specific responsibilities, the actions you took, and most importantly, the measurable outcomes and lessons learned. This detailed approach demonstrates your ability to take ownership of challenges and drive meaningful results—key attributes Amazon seeks in all candidates.
Step 4: Interview loop
The interview loop represents the final and most comprehensive stage of Amazon's hiring process. It consists of four to six intensive interviews lasting 45-60 minutes each.
During this phase, you'll meet with a diverse group of interviewers, including the hiring manager who evaluates your overall team fit, team members who assess your technical capabilities and collaborative potential, and cross-functional stakeholders who gauge your ability to work across teams. A unique aspect of this process is the Bar Raiser: an objective interviewer from outside the hiring team who ensures Amazon's high hiring standards are maintained.
At Amazon, while both technical and non-technical roles share similar interview structures, their focus and evaluation criteria differ substantially. Technical roles, such as Software Development Engineers and Data Scientists, dedicate approximately half of the interview process to technical assessments. These include live coding exercises, system design discussions, and technical problem-solving scenarios. The remaining time is spent on behavioral questions that evaluate candidates against Amazon's Leadership Principles.
In contrast, non-technical roles like Product and Program Management positions emphasize behavioral competencies much more heavily. These interviews typically include multiple behavioral rounds that use the STAR method to assess past experiences, with candidates expected to demonstrate data-driven decision making and effective stakeholder management. While technical roles balance technical proficiency with Leadership Principles equally, non-technical roles focus primarily on Leadership Principles and business impact, with one round usually dedicated to a role-specific case study or exercise.
Throughout both interview processes, candidates can expect to encounter questions that assess their alignment with Amazon's culture and leadership expectations, though the specific balance between technical and behavioral evaluation will vary based on the role.
Whether conducted virtually or in-person, the loop maintains its rigorous structure, though virtual sessions may include additional breaks to help maintain focus and energy.
Remember: While you're being evaluated, this is also your opportunity to assess Amazon. Come prepared with thoughtful questions about the role, team dynamics, and growth opportunities, as your engagement and curiosity can leave a lasting positive impression.
Step 5: Post-interview and follow-up
Your interview panel will conduct a comprehensive debrief after your final interview to evaluate your candidacy against Amazon's Leadership Principles and role requirements. This thorough evaluation process reflects Amazon's commitment to maintaining high hiring standards.
While thank you notes aren't required, some candidates choose to send brief messages one to two days after their interviews, referencing specific discussion points and reaffirming their interest in the role. If you don't have direct contact information for your interviewers, you can send your notes to your recruiter, who will ensure they reach the appropriate team members.
Amazon maintains a structured timeline for decisions, typically providing feedback within two business days after phone interviews and within five business days following the interview loop. This timeline may extend for more senior roles or during peak hiring periods.
If you haven't received an update within the specified time frame, a polite follow-up email to your recruiter is appropriate. Remember that Amazon's deliberate hiring process ensures the company makes the right long-term decisions for both the organization and candidates.
Interview and application tips for success
Success in Amazon's interview process comes from thorough preparation across all stages: from crafting a detailed application through the initial screening, behavioral interviews, interview loop, and follow-up.
Understanding and internalizing Amazon's Leadership Principles is crucial, as they form the foundation of every hiring decision. When preparing your responses, master the STAR method by developing specific examples that demonstrate your experience with each Leadership Principle. Practice articulating these stories clearly, focusing on measurable results and lessons learned.
Research your potential role and team thoroughly, using Amazon's job listings, company blog posts, and official career resources available on Amazon.jobs or directly from your recruiter. Consider recording yourself or practicing with a friend to ensure your STAR responses are concise yet detailed, typically lasting 2-3 minutes each. Take advantage of Amazon's interview preparation resources, which provides high-level overviews as long as role specific preparation.
Amazon's interview process is designed to identify candidates who will raise the bar, and your preparation should reflect the same high standards you'll be expected to uphold as an Amazonian.
We hope these tips help you prepare for success in your upcoming interview with Amazon. For more information, find additional interviewing tips and FAQs on Amazon.jobs.
