Arriving late
Our recruiting teams work with candidates upfront to find the best times to conduct your interviews in an attempt to be as minimally disruptive to your commitments as possible. However, we know even if with the best made plans that sometimes life events happen unexpectedly. If you’re running late for a job interview, and you’re doubtful you’ll make it on time, please contact your recruiter immediately so they can let your interviewer know and so they can determine if and when they will be able to accommodate a new interview time. The more notice you can give in this situation the better. In your communication ensure you provide a genuine reason and updated availability.
Punctuality is highly valued at Amazon. Showing up late, even by a few minutes, can create a poor first impression. We recommend that you block your calendar so that you can dedicate the appropriate uninterrupted energy into your interview. Also, don’t let connectivity issues be the reason you’re late. Download Amazon Chime, our video conferencing tool well in advance of your interview so you can familiarize yourself with the tool and you can test your internet connection to ensure it's strong and working.
We get it, you’re looking for a new career opportunity so chances are there is a reason for the pivot. As far as we are concerned, every one of your previous positions was a positive experience, every challenge was an excellent learning opportunity, every colleague and supervisor was a pivotal part of your professional journey, and every situation in your past prepared you for the exciting opportunity you are interviewing for now at Amazon.
While you may feel the impulse to go into detail on why you left your previous role or why you’re looking for a new one due to a negative situation, remember that it's most important to offer direct responses to the questions hiring managers ask you. At Amazon, our interview questions are behavioral-based. We'll ask about past situations or challenges you've faced and how you handled them. Given that, focus your responses less about your employer and more on other aspects such as your job scope, measured impact, and how you've delivered on behalf of your customers.
Lack of preparation looks different for everyone and can manifest itself in different ways throughout the interview process. The first is a lack of understanding of which Amazon team you’re interviewing with. Make sure you’re clear. Next, while it might seem obvious, it’s paramount you fully understand which role you’re interviewing for. Sometimes candidates apply to multiple jobs in an attempt to increase their chances of being selected for an interview but oftentimes it leads to confusion and an inability to properly prepare because the roles appear similar but are indeed very different.
We aspire to make interviewing at Amazon as frustration-free as our shopping experience. Because of this, we have several guides available on amazon.jobs to help candidates understand the application process, prepare for phone and remote interviews, and learn about Amazon’s culture. As recruiters and hiring managers, we encourage candidates to use the resources they have available. In the event, you still need more assistance, please reach out to Amazon Candidate Support.
Candidates get nervous and at times it causes us them to do one of two things, freeze and forget the most important information they want to convey or alternatively, they ramble and say a lot without including anything of substance. Unfortunately, neither is able to give your interviewer insight into your thought process or answers the questions at hand. Answering questions concisely is critical to your success.
For our interviews we recommend candidates format their responses using the STAR method to answer behavioral-based interview questions, incorporating examples representative of Amazon’s Leadership Principles. Consider your successes and failures in relation to the Leadership Principles. Your examples should showcase your expertise and how you’ve taken risks, succeeded, failed, and grown.
Candidates need to be extremely mindful of their language and avoid making any comments that could be seen as stereotyping, prejudiced or discriminatory towards protected groups. This includes race, color, religion, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Even if said unintentionally, any remarks that demonstrate bias or intolerance would completely derail a candidate's chances. Amazon is committed to diversity, inclusion and equity, so candidates must show they share those values. Beyond just not saying anything overtly discriminatory, candidates should be thoughtful about the broader language and examples they use. They should aim to be inclusive, respectful and culturally aware in how they communicate.
We know you’re eager to share your professional highlights and career-defining opportunities with us and sometimes that includes the work you’re doing on projects that have yet to launch. However, it’s important to stick to information that is publicly available for your protection and ours. In your responses ensure you are omitting proprietary details like financial reporting, product designs, and upcoming company announcements.
We’re looking for candidates that demonstrate a strong alignment with our Leadership Principles which includes showcasing integrity throughout your interview process (and future employment). You can rest assured, Amazon will never ask you to discuss or disclose any confidential information or data during the course of your interview.
We hope these tips help you prepare for success in your upcoming interview with Amazon. For more information, find additional interviewing tips and FAQs on Amazon.jobs.