Schoettler has worked on some of the most ambitious real estate projects at Amazon. He and his team oversaw the construction of

The Spheres in Seattle

; he was involved in the decision to build

Amazon’s second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia

; and he played a key role in the construction of

Amazon’s largest office building in the world at Hyderabad, India

, to name a few. And while the initial vision is usually clear, most projects encounter roadblocks along the way. "What has remained consistent is the power of Amazon’s Leadership Principles to help move initiatives forward, remaining stubborn on the vision, and flexible on the details," said Schoettler.