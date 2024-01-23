I’m Amazon’s VP of Workplace Safety. Here are 3 lessons I’ve learned about developing a vision and effectively executing it.

I had dreamed of becoming a fighter pilot since my folks took my sister and me to an air show in my home-state of Montana when I was 7 years old. I saw the jets flying and knew that's what I wanted to do when I grew up, and I was fortunate that my dream turned into reality. Before joining Amazon, my 12-year career in the U.S. Navy took me around the world, serving my country, flying fighter aircraft, operating from aircraft carriers, and experiencing new cultures.

My Naval career taught me many important leadership lessons, and I reflect fondly on my time in the U.S. Navy and the people with whom I served. Eventually feeling content with the flying I’d done and with my active duty service to my country, I decided to pursue opportunities outside of the military, and a leadership role at Amazon translated into an exemplary next step.

Rhoads piloting an F/A-18F Super Hornet.

I started at Amazon as an operations manager in Lexington, Kentucky, in 2011, then gradually moved up through fulfillment center leadership roles in Texas, Wales, and London over the years. I moved back to the U.S. after my time in the United Kingdom to accept an amazing opportunity to ultimately lead the build out of our air haul network, Amazon Global Air. I spent the last six years building and leading an exceptional team that truly made history. While challenging, this role was also an absolute blast.

Photo by Ryan Barta

The timing was right to then take on a new role as vice president of Amazon’s Global Workplace Health and Safety, an impactful role covering a global workforce that totals more than 1.1 million employees across six continents.

Everything my teams have accomplished over 12 years at Amazon has come with a long lead time of planning and preparation. We recognize that things can and will change, but having a baseline plan is always a good place to start.

The ability to effectively plan and mitigate risk is especially critical in my new role as I help make decisions for the company’s number one priority—the health and safety of our employees. We want to set the global standard for workplace health and safety excellence, and that doesn’t happen overnight.

Here are a few lessons I’ve learned about developing a vision and effectively executing it. This perspective is grounded on a Japanese proverb I absorbed on an assignment to Japan while serving in the Navy: "Vision without execution is a daydream, execution without vision is a nightmare."