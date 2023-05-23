I'm the VP of Amazon Fresh and a mom of 2. These are my 5 best tips for building a career you love.

I believe everyone, especially those from underrepresented groups and women, can benefit from a mentor. A 2019found that women consistently diminish their talents and abilities by perpetually omitting valuable information about their skills, including acknowledgement of key achievements on their resumes compared to men. I am guilty of this too and, like many others, have struggled with imposter syndrome. I no longer let it get in my way thanks to the help of mentors who have listened, helped me see a different perspective, and reminded me of all that I’m capable. As a mentor myself, my goal is to spread the advice and encouragement given to me.A potential mentor might be someone already in your network. Look for people who have experience or skills in the area you’re looking to grow. Approach them and ask if they are open to a mentorship. Attending industry events or joining professional organizations is another great way to meet potential mentors. Engage with others, ask questions, and express interest in learning from experienced individuals.