Search Query
Who We Are
Who We Are
Amazon Leadership Principles
Our Positions
Public Policy
Our Reports
Awards and Recognition
Facts About Amazon
What We Do
What We Do
Amazon Store
Delivery and Logistics
Devices and Services
Amazon Web Services
Entertainment
Our Workplace
Our Workplace
Our Employees
Employee Benefits
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Upskilling and Training
Safety at Amazon
Facilities
Corporate Offices
Amazon Tours
Our Impact
Our Impact
Community Impact
STEM Education
Housing Equity
Help for Hunger
Disaster Relief and Response
Empowerment
Small Businesses
Public Skills Training Programs
Authors
AWS Customers
Delivery Partners
Economic Impact
Economic Growth
Job Creation
Community Investments
Our Planet
Our Planet
The Climate Pledge
Sustainable Operations
Improving Packaging
Our Supply Chain
Sustainability Websites
Follow Us
Follow Us
Twitter
Twitter
@AmazonNews
@Amazon
@Amazon_Policy
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Amazon
Instagram
Instagram
Amazon
Amazon Vest Life
Facebook
Facebook
Amazon
Youtube
YouTube
Amazon News
Blogs and News Sites
Amazon Science
AWS News Blog
Amazon Ads
Mail To
Subscribe
EN
Amazon.com
Conditions of Use
Amazon Privacy Policy
© 1996-2024 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
EN
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon(English)
India
About Amazon(English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon(English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon(English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Newsroom (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon(Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon(Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
Americas
United States
About Amazon(English)
Press Center (English)
Mexico
About Amazon (Español)
Canada
About Amazon (English)
About Amazon (Français)
Press Center (English)
Brazil
About Amazon (Português)
About the Author
Claire Peters, Worldwide Vice President of Amazon Fresh
More articles by this author
Amazon Fresh introduces new deals to save Prime members even more on groceries
Read more
about Amazon Fresh introduces new deals to save Prime members even more on groceries
September 10, 2024
You can now get Amazon's fast, affordable grocery delivery without a Prime membership
Read more
about You can now get Amazon's fast, affordable grocery delivery without a Prime membership
November 9, 2023
Get an exclusive first look inside the redesigned Amazon Fresh grocery stores in Chicago
Read more
about Get an exclusive first look inside the redesigned Amazon Fresh grocery stores in Chicago
August 2, 2023
I'm the VP of Amazon Fresh and a mom of 2. These are my 5 best tips for building a career you love.
Read more
about I'm the VP of Amazon Fresh and a mom of 2. These are my 5 best tips for building a career you love.
May 23, 2023
More from Amazon
Previous slide
1 / 2
Next slide
retail
Amazon Fresh introduces new deals to save Prime members even more on groceries
Read more
about Amazon Fresh introduces new deals to save Prime members even more on groceries
September 10, 2024
retail
You can now get Amazon's fast, affordable grocery delivery without a Prime membership
Read more
about You can now get Amazon's fast, affordable grocery delivery without a Prime membership
November 09, 2023
retail
Get an exclusive first look inside the redesigned Amazon Fresh grocery stores in Chicago
Read more
about Get an exclusive first look inside the redesigned Amazon Fresh grocery stores in Chicago
August 02, 2023
workplace
I'm the VP of Amazon Fresh and a mom of 2. These are my 5 best tips for building a career you love.
Read more
about I'm the VP of Amazon Fresh and a mom of 2. These are my 5 best tips for building a career you love.
May 23, 2023
Scroll to top button