Amazon is now offering grocery delivery and free pickup to all customers in all U.S. cities and towns where Amazon Fresh is available for Prime members. This service expansion, previously available only to Prime members, makes it easier for all customers to get their grocery needs met both in-store and online. This is all part of Amazon’s journey to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience offering incredible selection, value, and convenience.

In addition, all Amazon customers can now order delivery from a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers available on Amazon.com like Bristol Farms, Cardenas Markets, Pet Food Express, Weis Markets, and Save Mart. And, Amazon will soon expand its grocery delivery and free pickup where available from Whole Foods Market to customers without a Prime membership. Once fully launched across all Whole Foods Market locations, customers in more than 3,500 cities and towns across the U.S. will have access to two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market.

Prime members will continue to save while grocery shopping with exclusive discounts and offers on qualifying items, both in-store and online at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. This includes savings on delivery fees, like free shipping on Amazon Fresh delivery orders over $100.

Innovation is at Amazon’s core. We obsess over customers and invent on their behalf, ultimately making their lives easier. It’s how we started in the grocery space nearly 20 years ago, and it will remain a key principle into the future as we work to create a more convenient shopping experience for our customers. With this delivery expansion, customers have even more options to get what they need when they need it from our grocery offerings. They can choose to supplement their in-store grocery shopping with delivery orders, or shop from our selection online and pick up items in-store—this is on top of free Amazon package pickup and returns at our convenient in-store counters.



Bringing re-imagined Amazon Fresh stores to Los Angeles

Amazon already has a large online grocery business and millions of products available for fast delivery. The next step is continuing to build out our physical presence. Since we completed the redesign of two Amazon Fresh stores in the Chicago area, we’ve heard from customers that that they’re enjoying the benefits from the updates we made. More than 90% of local customers who shopped in our redesigned stores responded to a survey in September that they were very satisfied with the changes—from great sales and promotions delivering more value; improvements to our selection and stock; friendly and helpful employees; and a warmer, brighter, and more inviting space.

Based on these learnings, we are excited to unveil similar updates to three of our Amazon Fresh stores in the LA Area—Pasadena, Irvine, and Woodland Hills. Our unparalleled selection in these stores includes over 2,000 new national and private-label brand products, a Krispy Kreme Doughnut shop, and more. Our team is committed to delivering value, and these Amazon Fresh stores now offer customers everyday sales and low prices on even more core grocery items.

Our refreshed stores also offer customers additional convenient options to use when shopping or checking out. Customers can use the latest version of the Dash Cart—a smart shopping cart that makes it easier than ever for customers to shop the store, discover new items, find the best deals, and skip the checkout line. We’ve also installed self-checkout, giving customers even more ways to save time on their grocery trips. This checkout option complements traditional checkout with a store employee so customers can pick what works best for them.

As we look ahead, we’ll continue to open new stores in 2024. We’re especially excited about the re-designed Amazon Fresh stores and the positive feedback we’re hearing from our customers in Chicago. But that doesn’t mean our job is done. We will continue to iterate and experiment, introducing new features and programs in our Amazon Fresh stores to better serve our customers.



More ways to save time and money ahead of the holidays

Heading into the holidays, Amazon Fresh will offer great deals for all customers in-store and online that allow them to save on the whole spread. We see price as an important differentiator for Amazon Fresh customers and as a result, over the last year we have lowered the prices on thousands of items and tripled the size of the promotions we offer, delivering millions of dollars in savings to customers.

Customers can save time during the busy holiday season with our free Amazon package return and pickup service at our Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores. Customers using these services with Amazon Fresh also receive exclusive coupons to use in-store.

At Amazon, we’re committed to leveraging our scale for good and using our ability to strengthen the communities where our employees live and work. Since 2020, Amazon Fresh has been a proud supporter of Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. From November 9 through December 25, Amazon Fresh will match customer donations to Feeding America up to $250,000. Every $1 donated helps provide 10 meals. Join us to help end hunger today in your local community.

Interested in exploring our stores? Amazon has many different customers with many different needs, and it’s our job to meet them where they are. We do this through our stores—Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Go—each of which offer the unparalleled range of brands, commitment to value, and convenience that Amazon is known for.