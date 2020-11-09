Back to Amazon
The Climate Pledge

We believe we have an obligation to stop climate change, and reducing carbon emission to zero will have a big impact. We want to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement, and we are committed to powering our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 as part of our goal to reach net-zero carbon.
  • An Amazon truck drives past wind turbines

    The Climate Pledge

    In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to net-zero carbon by 2040. Since then, a growing list of major companies have joined The Climate Pledge. These signatories will play a critical role in stimulating investment in the development of low-carbon products and services.
  • Rooftop garden in an urban setting.

    The Climate Fund

    The Climate Pledge Fund, started with $2 billion from Amazon, will invest in companies creating products, services, and technologies to protect the planet. Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund will accelerate investment in innovations for the zero-carbon economy of the future.
  • 9 Climate Pledge (Sept.).JPG

    Climate Pledge Friendly

    A new program to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products in Amazon’s store. The Climate Pledge Friendly label signifies that the products have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications that help preserve the natural world.
Rendering of the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Sustainability

The first net-zero-carbon certified arena in the world

Amazon Wind Farm in Texas
Devices

Our most sustainable devices ever

Amazon announced new ways for customers to reduce the energy consumption of their devices, as well as devices with more recycled materials and more sustainable packaging.
