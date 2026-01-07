Judy Sheindlin is back for another season of her courtroom reality show streaming exclusively on Prime Video.
The fourth season of Judy Justice returns on January 19. Check out a preview of what’s to come this season with a new trailer above.
The Daytime Emmy-winning series brings back Sheindlin's trademark wit, wisdom, and no-nonsense approach to resolving real people's legal disputes. Season 4 promises more of the straight-talking justice that has made Judge Judy a household name for decades.
Here’s everything you need to know about Season 4 of Judy Justice, including how to watch the series on Prime Video.

How to watch ‘Judy Justice’ Season 4 on Prime Video

Judy Justice Season 4 will be available to stream starting January 19 on Prime Video with three episodes. New episodes will be released every weekday until April 10. A second installment of episodes will arrive later this year.
You can also stream the first three seasons of Judy Justice on Prime Video.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Interested in trying out Prime? Here's how to sign up or start a free trial.

Who stars in ‘Judy Justice'?

Judge Judy Sheindlin, a retired judge for Manhattan family court, leads the series from the the bench. She is entering her 30th year tackling real court case on television.
The courtroom team includes lawyer Sarah Rose, who serves as the law clerk, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California, and bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?

There are plenty of other courtroom series and movies to watch on Prime Video, including Sheindlin’s other two Amazon Original series Justice on Trial and Tribunal Justice. Additionally, the Amazon Original scripted docu-style comedy series Jury Duty, and drama series like The Practice and Goliath are available to watch.
Prime Video members can watch other Amazon Original series, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, Fallout, and The Boys. Programming from partners such as HBO Max, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ are also available via Prime Video subscriptions, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
