Key takeaways
- Siren's Kiss premieres exclusively on Prime Video March 2, with new episodes available weekly.
- The series unites two of Korea’s most captivating stars: Park Min-young and Wi Hajun.
- The romantic thriller follows an auctioneer and insurance fraud investigator as they become dangerously entangled in a mystery.
Korean stars Park Min-young (Marry My Husband) and Wi Hajun (Squid Game) unite in Siren's Kiss, a new fatal romance thriller coming to Prime Video.
The series follows an ace insurance fraud investigator as he becomes dangerously entangled with an art auctioneer suspected of being at the center of a series of mysterious deaths.
The question is: is she a killer or is she being framed? And more importantly, will he survive long enough to find out?
What is 'Siren's Kiss' about?
Cha Woo-seok (Wi Hajun) receives a mysterious call from an informant who claims to have evidence of a fraud-related murder. Before revealing the truth, the informant falls to her death.
Woo-seok's investigation leads him to Royal Auction and its chief auctioneer, Han Seol-ah (Park Min-young), whose three fiancés have all died under suspicious circumstances.
To expose the truth—or perhaps to test her—Woo-seok proposes they fake a relationship. As he uncovers her secrets, he realizes he may have stepped into a web he can't escape, and that getting out could cost him everything.
As suspect and investigator, Han Seol-ah and Cha Woo-seok become dangerously entangled, creating a gripping tension that blurs the line between obsession and love. Is Seol-ah truly a modern-day “siren,” luring men to their deaths with her beauty and charm? Siren’s Kiss teases viewers’ curiosity with a provocative mystery that fuels constant speculation.
Who is in the ‘Siren’s Kiss’ cast?
The series is led by two of Korea’s most captivating stars:
- Park Min-young (Marry My Husband, Confidence Queen) takes on the complex role of Han Seol-ah, a stunning and provocative art auctioneer. As the head auctioneer and team leader at Royal Auction, the nation's leading art auction house, Seol-ah appears flawlessly perfect on the outside. Beneath her elegant exterior, however, lies a chilling secret: every man who has loved her has died.
- Wi Hajun (Squid Game, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon) stars as Cha Woo-seok, an ace investigator with the Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit (SIU). Known for his razor-sharp instincts and exceptional insight, Woo-seok has held the industry's top arrest record for life-insurance fraud for years. His unshakable rationality is suddenly thrown into chaos when he receives a crucial tip that leads him directly to Han Seol-ah.
Who is the director of 'Siren's Kiss'?
The series is helmed by acclaimed director Kim Cheolgyu, whose signature visual style and psychological depth have earned critical praise for hit series Flower of Evil, Celebrity, Chicago Typewriter, and Mother.
Kim's distinctive approach to morally complex narratives and atmospheric storytelling promises to deliver a thriller that is as visually stunning as it is emotionally gripping.
How to stream 'Siren's Kiss' on Prime Video
The first episode of Siren's Kiss will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 2 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. New episodes will then be available on the platform weekly.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the US. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
