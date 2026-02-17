Key takeaways
- Deadloch Season 2 premieres globally on Prime Video March 20 with the first two episodes.
- The new season sees our detective duo sent to Australia’s sweltering Northern Territory to solve a mysterious crime.
- The award-winning Season 1 reached the top 10 TV shows on Prime Video in more than 165 countries.
Prime Video has released the official trailer for Deadloch Season 2, the returning hit Australian crime comedy. This time around the series is trading Tasmania's coastal chill for the sweltering heat of Australia's Top End.
Here’s everything you need to know about the six-part series which will launch globally on Prime Video March 20.
What is ‘Deadloch’ Season 2 about?
Deadloch is entering its Tropical Gothic era with the new season set in Australia's Northern Territory, aka the Top End.
Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe are in Darwin to investigate the death of Eddie's former policing partner Bushy. However, their plans change when a body part is discovered in a remote town called Barra Creek.
With the Northern Territory police focused on a large-scale search for two missing backpackers, Dulcie and a very reluctant Eddie are tasked with identifying the John Doe.
Sticky, sweaty, and dealing with thrush infections, the detectives find themselves embroiled in a world of crocodile-fueled tourism, overstretched Indigenous rangers, cagey locals, and seven-meter prehistoric predators—all of whom call Barra Creek their home.
As the humidity builds and Eddie and Dulcie dig deeper, more questions arise for the duo—not only about the case, but the many secrets that lie beneath the surface of this small town.
Who is in the ‘Deadloch’ Season 2 cast?
Returning to Deadloch from Season 1 are:
- Kate Box as Dulcie Collins
- Madeleine Sami as Eddie Redcliffe
- Nina Oyama as Abby Matsuda
- Alicia Gardiner as Cath York
New cast members joining Deadloch for Season 2 include:
- Luke Hemsworth (The Terminal List: Dark Wolf)
- Steve Bisley (Mad Max)
- Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires)
- Acclaimed writer/director Jean Tong in their acting debut
- Genevieve Morris (Bloom)
- Byron Coll (Time Bandits)
- Nikki Britton (How to Stay Married)
- Anthony J Sharpe (Joe v Carole)
- Blake Pavey (Urvi Went to an All Girls School)
- Damien Garvey (The Survivors)
How to watch ‘Deadloch’ Season 2 on Prime Video
The first two episodes of Deadloch Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video March 20 in more than 240 countries and territories. New episodes will then be released weekly, culminating in the season finale on April 17.
The first season of Deadloch became a breakout hit, reaching the top 10 TV shows in more than 165 countries and territories on Prime Video, including the U.S., UK, and Canada.
The series won five AACTA Awards (the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards) including Best Acting in a Comedy for Kate Box and Best Screenplay in Television for writers Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan. It was also nominated for an International Emmy Award.
Who is the team behind ‘Deadloch’ Season 2?
Deadloch Season 2 is created and written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, who also serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Whyte, Tanya Phegan, and Ben Grogan from Guesswork Television. Andy Walker is the producer, and the series is directed by Beck Cole and Gracie Otto.
Deadloch is produced by Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.
"We cannot wait to share Season 2 of Deadloch with fans worldwide on March 20," said Sarah Christie, head of Australian and New Zealand originals at Amazon MGM Studios.
"Season 1 proved that authentic and bold storytelling transcends borders, fast becoming both a critical success and cultural phenomenon not just in Australia, but internationally. The success of Deadloch is a testament to the creative force of Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan who have again delivered a brilliant, funny, and moving second season, this time taking audiences to the sweltering and utterly unique world of the Top End."
Creators McCartney and McLennan added: "It's time to get your cargo shorts and your stubby holders ready for action because Season 2 of Deadloch is about to be unleashed on Prime Video globally. We can't wait for everyone to get a bit sticky, a bit sweaty, and maybe even a bit wet with us in the Top End."
