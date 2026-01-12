Based on the best-selling five-book series by Elle Kennedy, the upcoming Prime Video series Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team at Briar University and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. The series explores the deep friendships and enduring bonds formed while navigating the complexities of transitioning into adulthood.
Season 1 follows the “opposites attract” romance between Hannah, a quiet songwriter, and Garrett, Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete. Their relationship brings together two very different worlds as they discover what it means to connect with someone who challenges everything they thought they knew about themselves.
How to watch ‘Off Campus’ on Prime Video
Off Campus will be available to stream later in 2026 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Off Campus’?
Off Campus stars Ella Bright (The Crown) as Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn) as Garrett. The series also features Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy) as Justin, Khobe Clarke as Beau Maxwell, Steve Howey as Phil Graham, Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as John Logan, Stephen Kalyn (Motorheads) as Dean Di Laurentis, Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt) as John Tucker, and Mika Abdalla (The Pitt) as Allie Hayes.
The series is co-created by Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore, who also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, James Seidman, Leanna Billings, and Neal Flaherty.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other romantic series on Prime Video like The Idea of You, Red, White & Royal Blue, and My Lady Jane.
